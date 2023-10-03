Quite right in itself. Because it is hardly possible to tie a rope to Red Bull’s personnel policy anymore…

Few things are certain in Formula 1, we have known that since time immemorial. But at Red Bull they really make a mess of it, especially when it comes to personnel policy. And there is -rightly- more and more criticism about this. Or at least it is questioned.

Look, one thing is certain. Max Verstappen will simply drive the Red Bull with starting number 1 for the foreseeable future. No one will change anything about that. Or it has to be Max himself who calls it quits, but we don’t see that happening anytime soon.

Furthermore, everything can be different at any moment from how it stands now.

Criticism of Red Bull personnel policy

First take a look at Red Bull’s sister team, Alpha Tauri. No right-thinking person can understand what is happening there anymore. Including Johnny Herbert, who brings it up again. It is still marketed as a junior team, but very little seems to come of it.

Because in recent races there was a young talent in one of the two cars, who was there immediately and even scored points; Liam Lawson. Something that both old hands Daniel Ricciardo and Nyck de Vries have not been able to do this season. 1+1=2, you might think. Daniel can retire comfortably, Liam gets a seat and next year he can develop further. And then to Red Bull, you would think

But no, Lawson will simply be kicked out again after Ricciardo has recovered. Exchanged for an old hand who has not reached his level for years. Without further explanation. While you don’t often come across gems like Lawson. Incomprehensible, says Herbert.

He is also not happy with the pressure that Red Bull is putting on Sergio Perez’s position. He is indeed not as good as Max Verstappen, but who is this season? And it’s not that bad, he’s just second. It would be to Red Bull’s credit if they simply gave him the confidence, according to the British former driver.

Anyway, past results have proven that Red Bull – read: Helmut Marko – does not care about criticism of personnel policy. And so things will probably change, but not in the way we all would.

But hey, Red Bull wins and whoever wins is right, right? That’s how it is again.

This article Criticism of Red Bull’s personnel policy is growing first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

