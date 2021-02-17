Berlin – It is the largest single donation in the history of the Greens – and it comes in very handy for the party in the super election year: As the Bundestag administration announced on Tuesday evening, the Greens received 500,000 euros from the pharmaceutical heir Antonis Schwarz.

“This is not someone we do not know who donates half a million to us,” assured a party spokesman on Wednesday. Schwarz gave the Greens 65,000 euros in 2019 and is also a party member. He does not know whether there is also a regular exchange with members of the federal executive committee.

How enormous the individual donation is can also be seen in the recently published statement of accounts of the party for 2019. According to this, the Greens received almost seven million euros in donations throughout the year in which the European elections were also held. “There is no consideration for donations,” assures the spokesman. The current donation will mainly be used for the federal election campaign. Managing director Michael Kellner has budgeted around ten million euros for him – more than ever before for a green election campaign. The donation from Schwarz helps a lot.

But who is this black? He leaves press inquiries unanswered on Tuesday and Wednesday, but in the past he has already presented himself to the public several times. In 2020, Schwarz was one of 83 millionaires to sign a letter calling on politicians to tax them more heavily in the pandemic. Born in Munich, he got his money at the age of 18, when he inherited millions of euros. After the Second World War, his great-grandfather founded a small pharmaceutical company in the southwest, which over the decades has grown into a large pharmaceutical company. In 2006 the Schwarz family sold their shares to a Belgian competitor – according to “Wirtschaftswoche” for around 4.4 billion euros.

As a philanthropist, Schwarz has been supporting sustainable NGOs with his money for years and investing in social start-ups and companies. He wanted to “turn the world upside down,” said Antonis Schwarz a few years ago. A world that feels a bit like the Biedermeier era. “Everyone tries to set up a small niche and be happy in it,” Schwarz told the newspaper. Spender Schwarz also supports activists like the Center for Political Beauty or the environmentalists of Extinction Rebellion. Schwarz also founded the Guerrilla Foundation in Berlin. According to its own statements, the foundation wants to bring about a “major system change in Europe”.

In the past, the Greens have been critical

But Schwarz does not seem to want to rely entirely on the grass roots. His donation brings the Greens, who have critically commented on large donations, especially to the CDU and the FDP, in the past. “There is no collaboration with the Guerrilla Foundation,” assured a party spokesman.

The chairman of Transparency International Germany, Hartmut Bäumer, is a member of the Greens himself and has long been active for the party in Bavaria, Hesse and Baden-Württemberg. Nevertheless, he is critical of the large donation. “No party should get an advantage from such large donations,” says Bäumer. The donations would favor the established parties and endanger equal opportunities. For around 20 years now, Transparency has been calling for donations to be covered by 50,000 euros a year. “Politically, donations have an impact that should not be underestimated,” he says.

The Left Party goes even further. The party generally does not accept donations from companies and calls for private donations to be capped at 25,000 euros. “In a democracy, money must not buy votes, nor influence voting behavior,” said Federal Managing Director Jörg Schindler the Tagesspiegel. And further: “The interests of a Hartz IV beneficiary must not have less weight than those of a corporate heir.”