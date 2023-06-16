Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Universal has responded to the allegations against Till Lindemann. But for some, the response doesn’t go far enough. The label does not act consistently.

Munich – There are consequences: Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has been in the limelight for weeks because of allegations of abuse. Lindemanns Verlag has already stopped working together. The prosecutor is investigating. The rbb pauses the podcast with keyboardist Flake. The distancing from Rammstein’s record label Universal also made waves. The market leader no longer wants to advertise the Berlin band.

Music manager on Rammstein statement: Universal does not want to “saw off the branch they are sitting on”

Universal said: “We are convinced that a full clarification of the allegations, including by the authorities, is absolutely necessary and must also be in the interest of the entire band. After the allegations became known, we suspended the marketing and promotional activities for the band’s recordings until further notice.”

But what sign is Universal setting with this step? For the former boss of the record company BMG, Thomas Stein, the reaction is “half-hearted” and comes “much too late.” Picture Stein said, “If Universal were consistent, they would have clearly backed their artists after their many years of collaboration, as long as guilt is unproven.”

Another option would have been to “rigorously terminate” the contract with Rammstein and take the albums off the market. But Universal does not do this. For Stein it is therefore clear: “So one has the impression that they do not want to lose their cash cow and do not want to saw off the branch they are sitting on.” He stopped The end of Rammstein is possible, said Stein across from IPPEN.MEDIA. However, he hopes not.

Till Lindemann: Since Shelby Lynn made the first allegations against the Rammstein front singer public, more and more women have come forward with similar descriptions. © Boris Roessler/dpa

“Pure window dressing”: criticism of Universal’s reaction to Lindemann’s allegations

An anonymous longtime music executive agrees with Stein’s criticism of the label’s response Picture to: “For me it’s just window dressing,” he says, adding: “There is currently no album that needs to be marketed. So at Universal they just carry on as before, sell the records and make money from them.” Other anonymous voices from the management area take a similar view.

This is how an employee from the highest management of Picture as quoted as follows: “This is more of a symbolic sign for the shareholders and the other artists of the label.” And a concert promoter says: “Universal only did this to reassure the other own artists. An advertising stop has no financial impact. On the one hand, Rammstein doesn’t need any advertising, on the other hand there is no current album. Overall it’s ridiculous.”

Several women had raised allegations against Lindemann, some of them anonymously. They described situations that they sometimes found frightening. Young women were selected during concerts and asked if they wanted to come to the after show party. According to descriptions by some women, there were also sexual acts. Alice Schwarzer had recently commented on the allegations. Comedian Dieter Nuhr, on the other hand, has been criticized for statements about Rammstein.

Till Lindemann: Rammstein band colleague Schneider comments on the allegations

Lindemann’s lawyers announced. “Serious allegations against our client were made by various women on social networks, especially on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube,” it said in a statement. “For example, it has been repeatedly claimed that women at Rammstein concerts were drugged with knockout drops or alcohol to enable our client to perform sexual acts on them. Without exception, these allegations are untrue.”

Lindemann himself is silent. Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider has made a comprehensive statement. “The allegations of the last few weeks have shocked us as a band and me as a person,” wrote the 57-year-old on his Instagram account. Lindemann has “gone away from the band” in recent years.

Drummer Schneider nevertheless wrote that he believes Lindemann: “No, I don’t believe that anything criminally relevant (such as the use of knockout drops) happened. No. I don’t think anything illegal was going on, I’ve never seen anything like it, nor heard of it from any of our crew of 100.” (cgsc with dpa)