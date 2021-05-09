A.On May 1st, followed by ten days off in Russia this time, the Petersburg electro pop group Shortparis released their new music video “Moscow speaks” (Goworit Moskwa), which is dedicated to the World War Victory Festival on May 9th. The driving drum pulse, a violent text, but above all the elaborate marching and martial arts choreography are a strong commentary on the increasingly pompous celebrated military parade on Red Square, for whose rehearsals in advance parts of the capital were repeatedly closed to car traffic, but also the cult of soldierhood, which is deeply rooted in society.

The title formula, which is often repeated in the chorus, already brings to mind the announcement with which the Soviet state radio once introduced the front news – and also the victory report – intoned by the legendary speaker Yuri Levitan, whose sonorous voice still electrifies many today. In addition, the tart tremolous voices of lead singer Nikolai Komjagin and his ensemble are reminiscent of classic Soviet war songs in their timbre. But Shortparis sings about cheaply recruited young men, their dreams and how their homeland betrays them.

Reminds the youth of the lack of prospects

Originally a song text was planned in French with quotations from the anthem of the French Foreign Legion “Le Boudin” (blood sausage) and the message taken from French surrealism, according to which the subconscious should be whipped up and oppressed workers emotionally heated up so that they take up arms and would overthrow any regime. The pressure of reality, however, has Russified the piece, says Komyagin. When he sings in rushed rhymes of “boys” who cost half the price and are only half to blame for their alcohol intoxication, it is reminiscent of the lack of prospects for Russian youth, especially in the provinces, where service in the army or in the The police are often the only secure sources of income. And while young men standing at attention simulate drumbeats, Komjagin animates a slumped group to a martial fight dance.

Electronic beats, alienating background noises and the gloomy factory hall, where Shortparis exercises, reinforce the delusional nature of the scene. While a young tenor sings about the beauty of the common goal, the others fall into a kind of ritual ballet that ends in a torchlight procession with a dead hero – an image of the praised willingness to sacrifice one’s life. But for what? Mother Heimat, called yelling by Komjagin to say this, is silent and remains guilty in front of her soldiers, as they chant, so that they furiously tear off the colorful medals that they danced on each other’s chests. A key image in which soldiers hold the revolver to the temples of their respective neighbor illustrates the even distribution of threats as a stabilizing principle. The ensemble recites that fear of the weapon becomes faith and the measure of love.

But a touch of love only briefly interrupts the sequence of soldiers’ drill and rebellion. When the decorated commander repeats the dream verses, he holds a comrade on his lap like a grieving Pietà on a throne adorned with red pioneer collars like a funeral. But the young men immediately shake off the sentimentality and hijack road construction vehicles with which they hold their own anarchic parade. Their shouts of “Speak, Ma” echo more and more, and the rhythmically faded in mass photo in front of the Moscow Kremlin seems to ask why Russians waged war against Russians for generations. Instead of an answer, at the end of the day the commander steps in front of the troops and prefers to liquidate his intractable charges himself.