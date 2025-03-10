It is estimated that the figure of Russian soldiers dead or injured in the invasion of Ukraine is approaching, but has already reached it, to the million troops. In Russia there are their widows and their mothers, and now the detail of doubtful taste that Putin is with these women has been known.

As the Daily Mailan initiative of the Russia Unida party, that of the Russian president, is giving the mothers of the soldiers who died in the Ukrainian front electric meat choppers.

This gesture, which according to this medium has taken place in Murmansk, has been criticized on the Internet due to parallelism among this little one appliance and the high death of war.

The Russia Unida party spread a video in which one of the mothers spoke: “I thank Russia united by giftsby the beautiful bouquet of flowers. And they gave me a meat chopper, which was what I needed. “The woman insisted that” she wanted to buy one “, apparently trying to justify the gift.

The Pro-Kremlin Organization Defensores de la Patria in Murmansk defended donations: “Our duty and responsibility is to take care of the mothers of the Heroes of the Homeland with attention and support, not with words, but with facts. “

“We strive to be close to These strong womenshare their experiences and provide help in difficult times, “they added.