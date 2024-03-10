Home page politics

The outrage over Pope Francis' statements about the war in Ukraine extends beyond the country's borders. Clear words also come from Germany.

Update from March 10th, 9:31 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply rejected Pope Francis' misleading appeal for peace negotiations with Russia. The church is with the people, said Zelenskyj on Sunday in his evening video address. “And not two and a half thousand kilometers away, somewhere, to virtually mediate between someone who wants to live and someone who wants to destroy you.”

Zelensky sharply rejects Pope's call for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war with Russia

“When Russian evil started this war on February 24, all Ukrainians stood up to defend themselves. Christians, Muslims, Jews – everyone,” Zelensky said. And he thanks every Ukrainian clergyman who is in the army, in the Defense Forces. They are on the front line, they protect life and humanity, they support with prayers, conversations and actions. “That's what the church is – with the people.”

The pontiff had sparked massive opposition with a misleading appeal for peace negotiations in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The statements by the head of the Catholic Church were understood in Ukraine and by many of its supporters as a one-sided appeal to Kiev alone – and by some even as a call to surrender. In an interview published on Swiss television at the weekend, the 87-year-old also used the term “white flag” – in times of war for centuries the sign of surrender, i.e. surrender without a fight against enemy troops, with a view to the difficulties faced by the Ukrainian army.

Kuleba comments on Pope's statements on Ukraine war: “We will never raise another flag”

Update from March 10th, 6:51 p.m.: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded to Pope Francis' suggestion that Ukraine should have the “courage of the white flag” and negotiate an end to the war with Russia. “Our flag is yellow and blue,” Kuleba said, according to the Ukrainska Pravda news portal. “This is the flag under which we live, die and win. We will never fly another flag.”

Kuleba said that the strongest in the battle between good and evil “is the one who stands on the side of good instead of trying to put them on the same level and calling it 'negotiations.'

Pope Francis calls for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Kuleba reacts

“When it comes to the white flag, we know the Vatican's strategy from the first half of the twentieth century. I call on them not to repeat the mistakes of the past and to support Ukraine and its people in their just fight for their lives,” Kuleba added.

He thanked the Pope for his “constant prayer for peace” and went on to say that Ukraine continued to hope “that after two years of devastating war in the heart of Europe, the Pope will find an opportunity to pay an apostolic visit to Ukraine to… to support over a million Ukrainian Catholics, the over five million Greek Catholics, all Christians and all Ukrainians.”

Pope calls for “white flag” in Ukraine war: “So that evil raises the white flag and surrenders”

Update from March 10th, 5:51 p.m.: The call of the “white flag” to Ukraine and to peace negotiations in the Ukrainian war is triggering critical reactions around the world. Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics also contradicted the statements of the head of the Catholic Church.

“You cannot capitulate to evil, you have to fight it and defeat it so that evil raises the white flag and surrenders,” Rinkevics wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. The head of state of the Baltic EU and NATO country was reacting to a statement by the Pope in an interview published on Swiss television at the weekend. In it, the pontiff said, among other things: “When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate.”

In a manner unusual for German diplomats, the German ambassador to the Holy See has also distanced himself from the Pope's recent statements about Ukraine. In a tweet on network X wrote Bernhard Kotsch on Sunday: “Russia is the aggressor and is breaking international law! That is why Germany calls on Moscow to stop the war, and not on Kiev (Kyiv)!” This is followed by a symbol of friendship between Germany and Ukraine.

Criticism of the Pope's call for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war is met with rejection from all over the world

First report from March 10th, 4:20 p.m.: Rome – Pope Francis is causing incomprehension and resentment around the world with his statements about the war in Ukraine. In a previously published interview on Swiss television, the head of the Catholic Church apparently called on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia in view of the two-year war.

Pope calls on Ukraine to negotiate peace with Russia: “Courage to raise the white flag”

“When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate,” the pope said in the interview. Although the pontiff did not directly name either of the two parties to the conflict, Russia or Ukraine, he added: “Don’t be ashamed to negotiate before it gets even worse.” Before Francis elsewhere in an interview with the Swiss broadcaster RSI made it clear that “negotiations are never a surrender.”

He is of the opinion that the strength is shown by “whoever recognizes the situation, who thinks about the people, who has the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate,” the Pope continued, obviously addressing Ukraine alone.

Pope Francis calls for peace negotiations with Russia: Ukraine speaks of surrender

In Ukraine, Pope Francis' call for peace negotiations with Russia sparked angry reactions. Many saw the term “white flag” in particular as a call to surrender to Vladimir Putin and his Russian invasion troops. “It seems strange that the Pope does not call for the defense of Ukraine, does not condemn Russia as an aggressor that is killing tens of thousands of people,” wrote former MP and Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko on the X network (formerly Twitter).

The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andriy Jurasch, asked on X at the weekend whether anyone had seriously discussed peace with Hitler during World War II and waved the white flag to pacify him. Referring to Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Jurasch added that the lesson from history is: “If we want to end the war, we must do everything we can to slay the dragon!”

“Of little faith”: Pope Francis triggers criticism with the term “white flag”.

The former Ukrainian ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, called Pope Francis a “believer of little faith” using a word from the Bible. Kiev officials did not comment. The Ukraine rejects negotiations, as long as Russia does not release the occupied territories again. Already over previous statements by Pope Francis Ukrainians have the feeling that Francis has more understanding for Russia than for their attacked country.

In her reaction to the Pope's words, Ukrainian human rights activist Oleksandra Matviychuk recalled that a surrender for Ukraine would mean Russian occupation. This means “torture, sexual violence, forced disappearances, rejection of one’s own identity, forced adoption of one’s own children, filtration camps and mass graves,” said Matviychuk.

Pope Francis calls for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war: “Ashamed of me as a Catholic”

Pope Francis' call for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war also caused consternation in Germany. The FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann clearly contradicted the appeal. “Before the Ukrainian victims raise the white flag, the Pope should loudly and unmistakably call on the brutal Russian perpetrators to take down their pirate flag – the symbol of death and Satan,” the chairwoman of the Bundestag Defense Committee told the newspapers on Sunday the Funke Media Group.

The statements by Pope Francis (l.) are met with incomprehension by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP, r.). © Evandro Inetti/dpa / Michael Kappeler/dpa | Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

“And why in God’s name doesn’t he condemn the verbal murderous incitement of Kirill I, head of the Russian Orthodox Church and ex-KGB agent, against the Ukrainian people?” asked Strack-Zimmermann. She added clearly: “As a Catholic, I am ashamed that he is not doing this.”

Pope's call for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war is causing criticism in Germany

Pope Francis' appeal for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war, which caused great concern during the week, also met with criticism from the Greens. Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt said this Editorial Network Germany (RND): “Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine.” There has been war on their territory for ten years and countless people have been killed. “It is Vladimir Putin who can immediately end the war and the suffering – not Ukraine,” Göring-Eckardt continued.

“Anyone who demands that Ukraine simply surrender is giving the aggressor what he took illegally and thereby accepting the annihilation of Ukraine,” she added. “Peace will and must be negotiated – but on equal terms.”

Vatican classifies Pope's call for peace negotiations in the Ukraine war

The online portal belonging to the Holy See Vatican News on Sunday distributed in several languages, including Ukrainian, a report about a corresponding statement from the Vatican regarding Pope Francis' statements about the war in Ukraine. Accordingly, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni specified that the Pope wanted “above all to call for a ceasefire and to revive the courage to negotiate.”

In the Pope's interview excerpt distributed by the media on Saturday evening, Francis took up the image of the white flag introduced by the interviewer. The meaning of the statement is that he wants a “diplomatic solution for a just and lasting peace,” said Bruni. (with material from dpa and afp)