The lobby registers planned by the grand coalition does not go far enough for trade associations and consumer advocates. “We expect the government factions to improve the lobby register,” said Klaus Müller, board member at the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, on Wednesday.

Other countries have long since progressed here. The federal government should not “indulge in an antiquated understanding of democracy,” warned Müller. In 2018, consumer advocates joined forces with Transparency International Germany, the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the Association of the Chemical Industry (VCI) and other partners to form an “Alliance for Lobbying Transparency”, which calls for clear rules for lobbyists.

A lobby register was “long overdue” and more transparency in the representation of interests was “absolutely necessary”, said VCI managing director Norbert Theihs. “Backroom clinking would only harm us all.” It is essential to include the federal government in the regulation.

At the end of August, the government coalition presented a bill that only applies to lobbying in the Bundestag. The majority of the laws are not created in parliament, but in the ministries. After massive criticism, the federal government gave in.

The coalition now wants to improve its draft law, so that lobbyists who lobby in ministries also have to disclose their clients. However, a new draft is not yet available. Lobbying work must be made visible not only at the top of the ministries, but also at the level of the speakers, demanded the chairman of Transparency Germany, Hartmut Bäumer.

Business representatives are also critical of other points in the coalition’s plans. The draft law has “serious weaknesses”, said Albrecht von der Hagen, managing director of the Association of Family Businesses. He particularly criticized the exceptions for employers’ associations, trade unions, churches and municipal associations. On the other hand, “those who make the money would be examined from top to bottom”.

This Thursday, the planned lobby register will be discussed in a hearing in the Bundestag.