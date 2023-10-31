Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Split

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel. © Abir Sultan/dpa

An Israel expert gives Benjamin Netanyahu a damning testimony. He speaks of communication failures and the neglect of security.

Tel Aviv – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is sticking to his tough course War in Israel firmly. In a speech on Monday (October 30), he again rejected calls for a ceasefire. He compared this refusal to the reaction of the USA on Pearl Harbor and September 11th.

Israel launched a new phase in its war against Hamas on Saturday (October 28) by deploying ground troops to Gaza.

War in Israel: Sharp criticism of Netanyahu

Criticism of Netanyahu is becoming louder and louder. His missteps were serious and complex – from foolish, ego-driven political misjudgments to underestimating Hamas’s ability to carry out such a massacre in his homeland, said Gershom Gorenberg, a Jerusalem-based Israeli-American historian and journalist. He has been covering Middle Eastern affairs for more than 30 years.

Earlier this month, shortly after Hamas killed 1,400 Israelis and took hundreds more hostage, he wrote an essay for the New York Timesin which he denounced the Netanyahu government’s failure to prevent the terrorist attack and called for his ouster as prime minister.

“Competent people didn’t want to be part of Netanyahu’s government”

“There are two levels,” Gorenberg explains to the American political magazine Mediaite. “One is the immediate status of the last few months and one is the longer story of a failed strategy in conception. The story of the last few months is that Netanyahu returned to the prime minister’s office late last year with the most extreme and incompetent government he has had in his many years as prime minister.

“Competent people didn’t want to be part of Netanyahu’s government,” he says. According to Gorenberg, this left the prime minister with only “ultra-Orthodox parties and the extreme religious nationalist right.” His own Likud party has gradually lost competent staff as former allies defected and became frustrated with Netanyahu’s leadership.

“It has become more and more the party of personality around Netanyahu, as people who disagreed with him felt that they had no place in the party and could not work with him. “So a government is created made up of people who are clearly unqualified,” said Gorenberg Mediaite.

The result of this chaos and the corruption allegations against the prime minister is that “Netanyahu simply did not pay attention to security issues,” he says.

Netanyahu “complacent and ill-informed”

In addition, Gorenberg said Netanyahu has a complacent and ill-informed view of the Hamaswho took control of the country in a coup in 2007 Gaza Strip took over and drove out the ruling Palestinian Authority.



“This group, which essentially believes in the annihilation of Israel, meant that the alleged threat of a negotiated settlement did not exist,” he says.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

“And Netanyahu, particularly after the last round of fighting in 2021 with Gaza, came to believe that Hamas was wary of future attacks Israel was deterred and that it was essentially bought out by relatively low economic incentives. And once again that the conflict could be managed,” Gorenberg adds Mediaite added: “Netanyahu always had Iran in mind as a major threat to Israel. And it’s like he doesn’t see the threat from Hamas. And there have been warnings from people within Israel’s political structure and the public that there is a danger that Hamas could attack from there. But he didn’t pay attention to that.”

The failure does not lie solely with Netanyahu, says Gorenberg, as the Israeli secret service is also plagued by inattention.

Netanyahu: “The only thing I want to get to resign is Hamas”

Netanyahu has seen his support inside Israel decline since the Oct. 7 attack.

“80 percent of the Israeli public says Netanyahu should publicly take responsibility for the failure, something he has stubbornly refused to do,” Gorenberg emphasized Mediaite. “Polls show that if an election were held today, his party would lose almost half of its public support.”

After his speech on Monday, Netanyahu was questioned about the decline in his support and asked by a reporter whether he planned to resign. “The only thing I want to get to resign is Hamas,” he replied. “We will relegate them to the dustbin of history.”

Accusation of communication failure against Netanyahu

Gorenberg agrees with the shocking number of civilian casualties in Gaza Mediaite: “Furthermore, the government’s explanations of its actions were cruel. In fact, the government has a responsibility to ensure that its objectives are military. “It is a reality that Hamas’ military infrastructure is buried deep within the civilian structure, and at least the government has a responsibility to explain much better what the goals are and that it only targets military targets.”

Gorenberg added that Netanyahu’s continued communication failure was not helping the Israeli cause.

“It just reinforces the impression that civilians are the target. And that it’s not about defense or preventing another attack.” (Sonja Thomaser)