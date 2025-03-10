Juventus is going through one of the most complicated moments in its recent history. The last of the humiliations arrived last weekend, when the Turin suffered a win of El Atalanta by 0-4, a result so devastating that there was not lived in the Allianz Stadium since 1967, precisely in a derby against the Torino with identical marker. The defeat left the Juve nine points from the top of the classification, occupied by Inter Milan.

The anger of the fans did not wait after leaving the stadium, something that reflects the discontent of the fans with the Thiago Motta project, who has failed to fit the team.

Another varapalo

Out of the Champions League

Just three weeks ago, theVecchia Signora He looked out of the Champions League after falling to the PSV, another varapalo. What seemed to be a promising season has become a nightmare for the Ítalo-Brazilian coach, who came to dazzle in the Bologna, but which is now under suffocating pressure on the Juve bench.

Despite a relatively positive start to the Atalanta, where Juventus dominated possession, everything collapsed after a penalty converted by Mateo Retegui, who opened the scoring. A few minutes later, Marten de Ron extended the advantage, leaving the premises without answers. The second half was even more bleak for Juve, which showed a lack of alarming ideas and showed a totally absent attitude, which caused the anger of fans.

The goals of Davide Zappacosta and Ademola Lookman finished sentencing the match and many spectators left the stadium before the referee whistled the end. With the fourth goal against, the frustration seized the followers, and there were few who, in protest, began to chant the name of the previous coach, Massimiliano Allegri.

I am ashamed and that is my fault “

Thiago MottaJuventus coach





After his elimination of the Coppa Italia, the coach insisted that the defeat against the Atalanta does not equals the elimination copera in the quarterfinals against Emoli on penalties: “We had a difficult game against a strong team. We started very well, but then we suffered the episode of the penalties, ”said the coach after finishing the game.

Thiago Motta himself was overwhelmed in his post -participated analysis. “It was a shameful performance,” he confessed to Sky Sports Italia microphones. “I am ashamed and it’s my fault. I apologize to the fans and the club. There are no excuses for what happened today. I can accept technical errors, but never the lack of attitude, ”he said visibly affected.

The Italian press soon react critically. The Gazzetta dello Sport He did not hesitate to qualify Juventus as a soulless team, while Corriere dello Sport He emphasized the lack of progression of the team under the direction of Motta, suggesting that the coach’s project seems to collapse.