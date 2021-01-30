D.he Frankfurt writer, Büchner Prize winner and almost seventy-year-old Martin Mosebach has written a new novel: “Krass” is the current top title of his publisher and has a five-hundred-page storyline. But the real main character of this novel is language from start to finish. She pushes herself in front of the plot in such a way that it is difficult to pass over it. Even if those who ask Mosebach for each new book not to take the author’s well-mannered style literally or to confuse it with a political program, the man is a relentless observer of his present and his style, the “sofa”, that “Telephone”, the “bankruptcy”, is just an instrument to irritate the audience of his stories so that they can look behind things with him.

Language has long been the main motive of the Mosebach criticism. Basically there are only two camps: One celebrates Mosebach as the last representative of bourgeois literature in all its contradictions, with its gift of self-irony and the tendency to self-hatred, with its unshakable educational fixation on two thousand years of Western culture – which, however, continues to be the benchmark is taken from the world, even if Western culture no longer rules alone in this world. It is therefore all the more necessary to hold on to it, otherwise we would not know where we are today: All stories, political as well as sexual, remain echoes of the stories that the ancients sang to us, we can calculate how far we are from the distance to them have brought it.

A humorist under the perfume?

The other camp considers Mosebach to be a Catholic reactionary and imitates his tone in order to expose him as a babbler, in any case does not believe a word that there is only a humorist hidden under the perfume who does not mean what he does, but style only used to give shape to his world skepticism. Mosebach’s new novel will not reconcile the two camps either. And why too, it is right to resolve this conflict, because it is not limited to novels: the debate about the Berlin City Palace, the New Old Town of Frankfurt or the Potsdam Garrison Church runs roughly along the same lines of conflict. Does it create identity when we build historical quotations, or is it just a fatal yearning for tradition?

“Krass” tells the story of a power man and a few less powerful people who move around him. The novel is set in three parts, begins at the end of 1988 in Naples, continues a year later in the French provinces and ends after a leap in time in 2008 in Cairo.

This power man, Ralph Krass, trades in tanks and gathers a group of people around him like a courtly state, with whom he eats, goes swimming in the bay of Naples, visits museums and visits real estate. For the program he hired Jüngel, an unemployed art historian with a doctorate who, on behalf of his master, pays all costs in cash from a briefcase and also pays the young Flämin Lidewine. Lidewine was actually the assistant of a magician who is visiting Naples, the group watched their show and then later met the young woman on the streets of Naples. Lidewine is supposed to leave the magician in order to escort Krass from now on. It’s not about sex. On the other hand, she is not allowed to do anything with another man either. When Lidewine does, Krass casts her out.

In the parlor of his suite on the telephone

The novel jumps forward a year, the circle around Krass has dissolved, Jüngel, also rejected by Krass and abandoned by his wife, withdraws from grief to the French provinces and befriends a shoemaker, whose wife in turn ran away with another is – Krass’s personal doctor. The two survive a joint car accident. Another twenty year leap in time, and Jüngel, now a professor, meets Lidewine again in Cairo, who deals in art. And Krass, too, is stranded in the city, bankrupt, terminally ill, his arms deals with the Egyptian military have broken down, he stumbles through the streets and meets the lawyer Mohammed, who looks after him – and because this novel constantly stages fateful constellations If knowledge emerges, then Mohammed and Lidewine become a couple, Lidewine and Jüngel stand at Krass’ sick bed and finally in a cemetery, where they cannot find his grave.