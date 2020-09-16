Highlights: Indian spy journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested

The article was written in China’s propaganda newspaper Global Times

Written, superstition is PM Modi’s biggest weapon

Told, the two countries do not cross each other’s redline

Beijing

Recently, there was a stir in the police department after the arrest of freelance journalist Rajiv Sharma. He was arrested under the Official Secrets Act. An article by Rajiv Sharma is also being discussed, which he wrote for the propaganda newspaper of China, Global Times. The special thing is that the Global Times does not even print the article of Indian or American Ambassador but it has published Sharma’s article.

India is also responsible

In this article, Sharma has put the responsibility of India and China tension on both the countries. He even wrote that the two countries should not cross each other’s redline, while India has made it clear that its army has not stepped into the Chinese border. In contrast, Chinese soldiers are only infiltrating the disputed area. Sharma has also said that PM Modi does politics on the basis of superstition which is his biggest weapon.

‘Build the future, not the army’

Sharma has stated in his article that India and China have tried to improve relations since the 1962 war because of the tension that began in May. He has said, ‘In the current situation neither of the two will win. One of the objectives of both should be to create a better and peaceful future for the people, not the forces. ‘

Confidential strategy was told to China, on every information you used to get $ 1000, know full ‘scandal’ of journalist Rajiv Sharma

‘Who is right, who is wrong?’

However, it is written further, ‘This is not an opportunity to decide who is right and who is wrong. The truth is that bilateral relations have deteriorated, perhaps because of decisions and actions on both sides, or perhaps due to external forces or actors. ‘ He has advised that concrete and effective steps should be taken in time.



‘Risk of looking weak on peace-loving’

In addition to this, he has also asked the question ‘Who will tie the bell in the cat’s neck?’ He questioned, ‘Who will take the first step to normalize the situation. Whoever talks about peace first has to bear the risk of being seen as weak. ‘ Sharma suggested that on the basis of diplomacy, that could be achieved on the basis of political and military leadership. He says that diplomats of both countries should talk behind the scenes to reduce the stress of the situation. He has said that before this both countries have to give a clear indication that they want peaceful solution, not war.

‘Don’t cross each other’s redline’

Sharma says, “The two sides should understand each other’s sensitivity and political compulsions until diplomatic gains are made.” The two countries should not cross each other’s redline. ‘ Sharma has also said, ‘In May 2019, PM Narendra Modi won elections only on the basis of nationalism. Modi’s critics call his brand of nationalism ‘superstition’. Modi can increase domestic and international political debate with his biggest weapon nationalism. ‘

Asaduddin Owaisi attacked China defense minister’s statement in Parliament