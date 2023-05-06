EThe meeting of several CSU politicians with the governor of the American state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has triggered criticism. “If DeSantis’ policy is a role model for the CSU, then good night,” said the federal government’s queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann (Greens), the editorial network Germany (RND / Friday). “The right-wing politician is leading a culture war in Florida against women and against lesbians, gays and transgender people. Its laws are an acute threat to minorities.”

Former Transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer shared photos of a meeting with Republican Governor DeSantis on Twitter on Friday. Among other things, the defense policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, Florian Hahn, and the vice-chairman of the Union parliamentary group, Dorothee Bär, can be seen. Scheuer wrote: “The governor’s strong strategic and foreign policy assessments highlight the transatlantic cooperation.”

Florida recently expanded its ban on teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity. With a few exceptions, the regulation applies up to and including the twelfth grade.

DeSantis convincingly won the re-election for governor of the American state last November. He is expected to announce his candidacy for the US presidency in the next few months.

That’s why he has to defend himself against sharp attacks from former President Donald Trump, who had already entered the election campaign in November. He sees a dangerous competitor in DeSantis, accuses him of disloyalty and keeps calling him names.