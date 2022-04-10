Real Madrid came out with a defeat at the Palau Blaugrana, but this was not without controversy. After a hitch between Mirotic and Abalde in which both ended up expelled and continuous swings in the scoreboard of a very nice match for the spectator, a tight end to regulation time was reached in which a play meant that the controversy grew exponentially. A foul pointed out to Poirier in a fight with Sanli, which also meant the fifth and qualifying round for the French center, gave Barça the option to tie the match and force an extension in which he would devastate the whites to triumph.

The protests of the visiting bench for this action were ostensible, starting with Pablo Laso who at the end assured the following: “I find Sanli missing”. The two players grabbed each other and the referees gave priority to the Frenchman’s grab over the Turk in the fight for a rebound.

Poirier was one of those who took to social media to show his anger. He did so by replying to an image showing the play between him and Sanli mentioning the ACB and urging them to observe the situation. Tavares, a painting partner, also took to Twitter to express his feelings. The Cape Verdean said he was proud of what had been done at the Palau after a disastrous week at a sporting and non-sporting level in Madrid, but he took the opportunity to leave a message about how the contest was decided.