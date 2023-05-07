From two poles to two accidents

In the space of just one week, between Baku and Miami, Charles Leclerc it went from conquering two pole positions in two days in Azerbaijan to finish for two consecutive days in the barriers of the second sector in the Florida layout. The Monegasque was, as usual, quite hard on himself, highlighting how he believes “unacceptable” having committed two substantially identical errors in the same point of the track, but explaining that his ‘go for broke’ attitude is what has allowed him to add up the excellent figure of 19 pole positions since he has been racing in Formula 1.

Leclerc has tried to go beyond the limits of his Ferrari, always trying to put a little of his own into it to make up for the well-known red shortcomings, which in these five seasons has allowed him to convert just 26% of pole positions into victories conquered. Aware that he couldn’t keep up with the Red Bulls in race configuration, the Monegasque tried to shine in qualifying, as happened just seven days ago in Baku. But the mistake that caused the red flag forced him to start from the seventh box of the grid and on the ideal roulette wheel between everything and nothing, the ball landed on nothing.

From hero to zero

A widely used saying among English speakers is ‘from zero to hero’, equivalent to Italian ‘from rags to riches’ (albeit with the terms reversed), which is well suited to the seven days spent by Leclerc, who just a week ago read enthusiastic comments on his performance in Baku and today finds himself rejecting the inevitable criticisms directed at him after the Miami incidents .

The Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseurwanted to shield the pilot from this way of reasoning, and preached calm in front of foreign TV cameras: “We need to calm down a bit in our judgments, after the Baku qualifying you came to me to tell me he was a superstar. I spoke to Charles, he’s certainly angry about what happened, because he felt pole was possible. But that’s how she went, now he has to do a reset to figure out what went wrong and get ready for tomorrow. When chasing the pole, mistakes can happen. Of course you can always blame the rider when he pushes, but we know we are in a situation where we have to push to be in front. We are not in a comfort zone, so I will always support this attitude. The top 10 on the grid is certainly unusual, with some protagonists starting from behind, so it promises to be an interesting race.”concluded the French manager.