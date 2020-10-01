D.The Israeli parliament restricted the freedom to demonstrate on Wednesday. From now on, Israelis are only allowed to demonstrate with a maximum of twenty participants and no more than one kilometer from their own home during the lockdown. This measure must be renewed every week in the cabinet. The amendment to the law attached to the Corona emergency provisions met with fierce criticism. Opposition leader Jair Lapid (Yesh Atid) said in the Knesset that he would “use every opportunity to speak in plenary as long as you allow me to, because this is the next stage.”

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan based in Tel Aviv.

The MP and former General Jair Golan of the Meretz party spoke of a “fatal blow to democracy”. Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (blue and white), on the other hand, defended the decision. “We protect the balance between the fight for public health and civil rights. The Likud’s dangerous attempt to restrict the right to demonstrate throughout the crisis has failed. “

Ultra-orthodox infected more often

For months, thousands have been demonstrating in front of the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) every week and demanding his resignation because of corruption and Corona policy. On Thursday, Netanyahu said that the lockdown, which had previously been set for three weeks, could also last well over a month. The organizers of the protests argue that the low rates of contagion in the open air do not justify the measures, especially since there are no comparable anti-ultra-orthodox members of the government.

According to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, a third of all infected Israelis are ultra-Orthodox, who make up around twelve percent of the population. The community has “huge numbers of infections, because of overpopulation, prayers and sometimes because of disregard for the rules,” said General Director Hezi Levi. In addition, a sharp increase can be seen among Arab Israelis. So far, more than 1,550 people have died in Israel, 315 in the West Bank and 19 in the Gaza Strip.