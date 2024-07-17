Home page politics

From: Jana Staebener

Press Split

The Minister of Justice hopes that egg donations could soon be legal. A constitutional lawyer finds what he has to say about abortions “regrettable”.

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) wants to legalize egg donation in Germany and hopes that a first draft will be ready by the next federal elections in 2025. In the reform of the Abortion paragraph 218 in the penal code The FDP politician, however, does not expect a quick agreement. “Abortion raises particularly difficult constitutional questions,” he told the German Press Agency on Tuesday (July 16).

Lawyer Laura Anna Klein from the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz agrees with him. But: The Commission on Reproductive Self-Determination and Reproductive Medicine has dealt with these “difficult constitutional questions” in over 300 pages, she says. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA.

Abortion: Marco Buschmann “obviously does not have the necessary trust”

“It is regrettable that the Federal Minister of Justice now apparently does not have the necessary confidence in the constitutional law expertise of the Commission,” says Klein. The Commission has examined international law requirements in detail and attempted to answer all medical, social and psychosocial questions about abortion.

“Criminal law is not the right place for regulating reproductive rights – this applies both to abortion and to the ban on egg donation,” says the constitutional lawyer BuzzFeed News Germany. In their view, the Commission report provides the Minister of Justice with “scientifically sound and well-founded options for action for the early, late and middle phases of pregnancywhich are based on constitutional and human rights requirements.”

For Minister Buschmann, there are good reasons to “lift the categorical ban on egg donation in Germany.” (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

This is an article by BuzzFeed News Germany. We are part of the IPPEN.MEDIAnetwork. Here you can find all contributions from BuzzFeed News Germany.

Lawyer demands that traffic light government cover costs for contraceptives

Klein deals with the topic of “reproductive freedom” and sees Germany as being in the 1980s. For women in homosexual relationships or with unfulfilled Desire to have children The legalization of egg donation is an important step. However, she points to other areas of reproductive law, such as obstetric care or the financing of contraceptives, which the traffic light government (SPD, Greens, FDP) also wants to address – at least that is what it says in the coalition agreement. There is also still a need for action in Germany regarding the legal situation of single mothers.

“For people with low incomes, the Costs for contraceptives covered This would be a response by the legislator – as with a reform of abortion – to criticism of German state practice under international law that has existed for several years,” says Klein BuzzFeed News Germany.

Social research has shown that people in Germany are unable to use contraception or are unable to use it adequately for financial reasons. “On the other hand, widespread access to contraceptives can prevent unwanted pregnancies.”