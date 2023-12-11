Home page politics

Talk round “Hard but fair” in the first. © Screenshot ARD

Louis Klamroth and his guests are trying to get the best out of 2023. And come to the conclusion that things can get worse.

Berlin – Before ZDF starts with six annual reviews in the next few days – also a form of masochism – Louis Klamroth presented on ARD: “2023 – a year that teaches us to fear” was the theme. And of course the Hamas attack on Israel came first.

“The extent of the violence, especially against women and children, cannot be expressed in words,” said war correspondent Katrin Eigendorf, special correspondent for ZDF. There would be images that you couldn't look at that would traumatize normal people. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the Defense Committee and member of the executive board of the FDP parliamentary group, also pointed out the particular cruelty committed by Hamas.

War in Israel: Failure of the security forces

But how could this even have happened? According to security expert Carlo Masala, professor of international politics at the University of the Bundeswehr, it was a “classic failure of the Israeli security forces, a negation of the threat from Hamas.” Israel relied too much on Hamas being interested in negotiations , had withdrawn security forces from the Gaza border and relocated them to the West Bank, where they were supposed to protect radical settlers.

Solidarity with Israel was great in large parts of German society. Markus Feldenkirchen, editor in the capital city office of Spiegel, also admitted that Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is otherwise often criticized, had credibly emphasized the German raison d'état of solidarity with Israel. However, what exactly this means in detail, how this would affect a specific request from Israel and, above all, how this could be reconciled with the future of the Middle East remains the big question.

Israel has not expressed a political goal

The destruction of Hamas is Israel's immediate goal, but what then? “Israel has expressed a military goal, but not yet a political one,” said Masala, leading the October 7 discussion into the present of a conflict that some are now even describing as genocide. International law experts will discuss whether this is justified in the coming months and years. Markus Feldenkirchen said whether the Israeli counterattack was still proportionate: “The longer it lasts, the more people tend to say it is no longer proportionate.” And Katrin Eigendorf went even further: “Israel is breaking international law,” said the journalist, who was also on site in the Gaza Strip and was able to get an idea of ​​the destruction.

Talk round “Hard but fair” in the first. © Screenshot ARD

At such humanism, Gerhart Baum, former Federal Interior Minister of the FDP, frowned and emphasized Israel's far-reaching right to self-defense, which in extreme cases goes beyond the protection of the civilian population. Surprisingly, it was his party colleague Strack-Zimmermann who often expressed radical views, but with nuanced views on the Middle East conflict. Israel's neighboring states also have no interest in additional Palestinian refugees, nor in Hamas' survival.

War in Ukraine: Counteroffensive has fizzled out

Added to this is the role of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is attributed considerable blame for the Hamas attack in Israel, but who, according to Masala, faces dilemmas that are difficult to resolve: “Netanyahu has gone so far with the goal of destroying Hamas Leaning against the window that there is no turning back”. But what that means is that Israel is waging a war that looks like a war of annihilation, according to Eigendorf.

The other war of our time has long since developed into a war of position; the widely announced counter-offensive in the Ukraine War fizzled out, the Russian positions held their ground. In the meantime, criticism of Ukrainian President Zelenskyj is becoming louder, who was not only described as unworldly by his top general, but also criticized by Vladimir Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev. According to his own statements, he has no contact with Zelensky, even though the two offices in the capital are only a few hundred meters apart.

“Hard but fair” in the first The guests of the December 11th broadcast Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann FDP politician Carlo Masala Security expert Gerhart Baum FDP, former Federal Minister of the Interior Katrin Eigendorf war correspondent Markus Feldenkirchen journalist

When it came to the topic of Ukraine and Russia, the cold warrior Strack-Zimmermann showed her old toughness in “Hard but Fair” and also called for the delivery of offensive weapons that would enable Ukraine to win. But what should this victory look like? “Putin is relying on the West's fatigue effect,” said Markus Feldenkrichen, and was just waiting for arms deliveries to decline, then he would conquer the country. “Something is also falling apart in Ukraine. The country is no longer united and behind its president,” Katrin Eigendorf tried to describe the situation in Ukraine. Accusations of isolation and corruption are becoming louder, and now winter is coming.

2024: The year of the elections

And next year there will be landmark elections. In Thuringia, where the AFD could come to power if the democratic parties are not careful. But especially in the USA. And if there Donald Trump should win, which certainly does not seem impossible, then the attempt to somehow achieve peace in Ukraine will become even more difficult.

All of the sanctions so far do not seem to have done any harm to Putin; he is more firmly in the saddle than at the beginning of the war, as all the guests at “Hard but Fair” agreed. In view of these global crises, the German budget gap seemed like a trivial matter, even if the traffic light coalition apparently will not be able to present a correct budget this year, before Christmas. Finance Minister Christian Lindner emphasized today that the state is still fully capable of acting, which should reassure and perhaps also make the eternal complainers, skeptics and grumpies in this country realize that, despite everything, this country is essentially doing very, very well. (Michael Meyns)