Ghaziabad: These days, IAS Soumya Pandey, posted in the post of SDM in Modinagar in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh is being discussed a lot. Soumya Pandey gave birth to a baby girl 22 days ago and now she has returned to her duty. As soon as this news came out, Soumya Pandey was praised on social media. But now she is also being criticized for doing duty with the 22-day-old girl. Many people have called it a stunt on social media.

‘Such promotional stunts are dangerous for babies and new mothers’

Journalist Rohini Singh wrote on Twitter, “Maternity leave is not a holiday that women take advantage of. Women need mothers from childbirth and infants continuously. Publicity stunts like this put the health of both babies and new mothers at risk. ”

Maternity leave is not a vacation that women avail of because they feel like it or are lazy. Women need to recover from childbirth & infants need mothers constantly. Publicity stunts like these not only endanger the infant’s health but do the greatest disservice to new mothers. https://t.co/NKb1oPrYRs – Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) October 13, 2020

“Then what is the use of maternity leave?”

Dr. Chunika Uniyal, a teacher at Delhi University, wrote, “According to my point of view it is not good for the health of both of them. I do not think any doctor would give such advice. In that case what is the use of maternity leave?” ‘

But as per my point of view this is not good for both of theirs health. I don’t think any doctor will advise this. In that case what is use of maternity leave? – Dr.Chayanika Uniyal Panda (@dr_chayanika) October 13, 2020

“It is irresponsible”

Former scientist P Vishwanath has written, “Saumya Pandey this is wrong. You are putting your little child in danger who cannot speak himself. It is irresponsible. ”

It is my duty to fulfill the obligations of a mother- Soumya Pandey

Please tell that this is the first appointment of Soumya Pandey of Prayagraj to the post of Modinagar SDM in Ghaziabad. Saumya Pandey told that during this time he continued to get the support of officers and employees. He said that it is his duty to discharge the duties of a mother along with the duties. And she is doing the same.

Also read-

IMF said- India on the verge of lagging behind Bangladesh in per capita GDP, Rahul Gandhi targeted Modi government

The price of gold is rolling down to the peak, so know that why is now the right time to buy gold?