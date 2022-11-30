The drama of getting your driver’s license. Cold sweats, sleepless nights, pills, anxiety, unleashed nerves and contained rage. The theme makes for a good horror story that is emphasized if the person who signs up for the classes, and the happy theoretical and practical exam, is over 40 years old, a bizarre situation that is happening more and more, according to the statistics. This terrifying premise becomes a hilarious comedy of manners in the hands of Borja Cobeaga, whose interest in laughing at the most absurd side of the human species, at our miseries, is well reflected in his excellent short films, such as the brilliant ‘We were few’, nominated to an Oscar, and in films like the refreshing ‘Pagafantas’ or the brave ‘Negotiator’.

In his obsession with delving into our existential daily life, showing his most disturbing face, he has not trembled when it comes to reviewing terrorism and more than one thorny issue. Based on his own experience, he turns to a stumbling block in the path of our daily living that not everyone overcomes. A vital procedure that, curiously, is little carried out in the world of show business. There are few film directors who have obtained the license, unless they have no other choice. For example, when they have to take their son to school in the morning.

With some elements collected from his actual journey as a dedicated student, focused on the traffic manual, the head of ‘Fe de etarras’ pours his ideas on a character who acts as his double, bridging the gap, with notable creative licences. Juan Diego Botto embroiders his role as a mature man with airs, a university professor, who, due to fate, is forced to go through the driving school. Recently broadcast on the TNT channel, with the first two episodes already available on Movistar+, ‘I don’t like to drive’ is sweeping the wonderful world of awards that some creators like so much who do not need to prove their worth with an extensive career Their backs. It has four Feroz Award nominations, including Best Comedy, and has just won three important trophies at the Almería International Film Festival (FICAL). It is not for less, the acting work present in the series, its sparkling -and poignant- dialogues and a commendable sense of rhythm place Cobeaga’s invention, produced by Nahikari Ipiña (Sayaka Producciones), as one of the national titles of the season . The director from San Sebastian has left the script for some chapters, six in total, in the hands of professional colleagues such as Juan Cavestany, Mar Coll, Borja Glez. Santaolalla, Diana Rojo and Valentina Viso.

The development of the main characters is one of the fundamental assets of the series, ideal for having a good time of evasion and laughing at ease. The role of Botto, a grumpy guy who, supposedly, has given up when it comes to getting behind the wheel, road and blanket, lives his little adventures accompanied by a young, educated and motivated student, who puts him in her site, interpreted with merriment and exultant efficiency by a luminous Lucía Caraballo, seen in ‘La reina del pueblo’ and ‘Encrucijada’. An actress to take into account, whose role serves as a counterpoint to the sour professor, whose life gradually changes, celebrating second chances.

The character that attracts the most attention, endearing and hilarious, is that of the driving school teacher, elaborated with an exorbitant joke by David Lorente (‘El reino’, ‘Los hombres de Paco’), whose jokes and play with language are a festival. Leonor Watling plays the protagonist’s ex, who can’t handle him, but never loses her smile, while Carlos Areces and the collaboration of Javier Cámara (directed by Cobeaga in ‘Vamos Juan’, also from the TNT catalogue), round off a cast in a state of grace. ‘I don’t like to drive’ takes advantage of some archival images from the road safety television program ‘La segunda oportunidad’, broadcast at the end of the 70s by TVE and a source of more than one childhood trauma.

As usual in comedies with the Cobeaga label, not only what is said is funny, but also the situations in which the characters find themselves involved, especially when they are having a really bad time. Laughing at the misfortunes of others is a popular sport. The weight of the paten figure, family problems and sentimental and interpersonal relationships are also present in this fun proposal, well interpreted and directed. Perfect to consume on Christmas dates.