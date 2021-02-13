As inefficient space swallowers, single-family houses have a difficult position in green urban planning. Green parliamentary leader Anton Hofreiter is also skeptical of the design – and thus attracts a lot of criticism.

GRünen parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter has aroused criticism with his skeptical remarks about the construction of single-family houses. “Anton Hofreiter shows once again, as an example of the Greens, their disturbed relationship to property and the reality of life in rural areas,” said Christian Hirte, the Thuringian CDU state chairman “Bild” newspaper.

“The political left has never thought of private property and the dreams of millions of families. It continues in the direction of the green ban party with the single-family house as an enemy. “

The President of the Haus & Grund owners’ association, Kai Warnecke, spoke of “pure ideology”. The Greens wanted “that all citizens live the same”, Warnecke told the “Bild”.

Felix Pakleppa, General Manager of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry (ZDB) made a similar statement. “An ideological ban policy is the completely wrong way,” said Pakleppa. “Those who build new today are building sustainably: Home builders plan and build according to high standards in terms of energy efficiency and use the latest and sustainable methods. This makes the new building a prime example of how climate-friendly building and living can look. “

Hofreiter had previously expressed skepticism about the construction of single-family homes. “One-party houses consume a lot of space, a lot of building materials, a lot of energy, they cause urban sprawl and thus also more traffic,” said Hofreiter the “mirror“.

In order to prevent new building areas from emerging in rural regions, especially on the outskirts, he called for more rights for municipalities. He was also critical of the federal government’s child benefit.