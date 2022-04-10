Home page politics

Criticized again: Family Minister Anne Spiegel* (Greens) has been criticized for the umpteenth time. The former Environment Minister is said to have started a four-week vacation in France ten days after the flood on the Ahr. According to various media reports, Spiegel only interrupted this for two meetings on site on August 10th. The Ministry of the Environment emphasizes that the Green politician was always available during this time.

The family minister Anne Spiegel (Greens) is again under criticism: The former environment minister is said to have traveled on vacation shortly after the flood disaster. (Iconic image) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The North Rhine-Westphalian Minister of the Environment, Ursula Heinen-Esser, recently submitted her resignation because of a similar case: she had left for a holiday in Mallorca during the flood disaster. Demands for Spiegel’s resignation have now been raised from within the Union. The Green politician has been criticized for some time, among other things, for published news from the time of the flood disaster.

Demands for CDU discourse on possible mistakes in Russia policy

Russia policy: In and around the CDU, more and more demands are being made to evaluate possible mistakes in Russia policy in recent years. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) explained that one must also discuss possible misconduct within one’s own party. Günther told the news portal The Pioneer “With what we know today, there is hardly anyone who denies that mistakes were made and that people were too gullible.”

Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) is calling on his own party to discuss its Russia policy in recent years. (Iconic image) © Christian Charisius/ dpa

Günther added that “everyone who was responsible at the time – and this includes the CDU – should rightly ask these critical questions”. The deputy FDP chairman Wolfgang Kubicki had previously demanded that ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) publicly comment on her Russia policy. Kubicki explained that mirror with a view to Wladimir Putin* in this context also to have made a mistake.

Discourse on arms deliveries to Ukraine continues

Discussion about arms deliveries: The discussion about arms deliveries to Ukraine is still in full swing. While Secretary of State Annalena Bärbock (Greens) recently signaled their willingness to deliver more weapons, there are still many critical voices. These have different backgrounds: Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) explained the Augsburg Generalfurther deliveries of armaments from Bundeswehr stocks are hardly possible.

Lambrecht said that future arms deliveries would increasingly have to be made directly through the arms companies. For armaments manufacturers like Rheinmetall, the war means billions in profits*, they have been fundamentally criticized for years, especially by the peace movement. Just recently it had one Acid attack on the Rheinmetall office in Bremen* given. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently said that NATO wanted to supply Ukraine with more weapons. Stoltenberg also warned against the use of Russian chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Whether it's the corona pandemic, the traffic light dispute, citizen income reform or the Ukraine conflict: Every day, news emerges all over the world – good and bad. With this ticker we keep you, dear readers, up to date on all the news of the day. We classify and weight the political events and developments for you. In the evening you will get everything important at a glance.