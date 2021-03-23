D.he economy reacts to the corona resolutions of the federal-state summit with sometimes sharp criticism. “The federal government and the federal states only operate in tunnel mode,” said the chief executive of the HDE retail association, Stefan Genth, on Tuesday. “The sole fixation on the corona incidence values ​​does not do justice to the complex situation.” The measures would have to be based on scientific facts. “And they show that the risk of infection when shopping is low.” It is therefore high time to draw the appropriate conclusions and reopen all shops in compliance with strict hygiene concepts.

The HDE also sees the closure of grocers on Maundy Thursday as counterproductive. This leads to increased customer rush on the previous Wednesday and the following Easter Saturday. “Symbolically closing the grocery trade with its proven, excellently functioning hygiene concepts for a day does not help in the fight against the pandemic,” said Genth.

“We have been in lockdown longer than any other sector”

The travel industry, on the other hand, is relieved that no quarantine has been decided upon when holidaymakers return from non-risk areas. The President of the German Travel Association (DRV), Norbert Fiebig, also pleaded on ZDF for domestic travel to be made possible where this was “justifiable in terms of health”. This is important so that the industry can get back on its feet. This requires progress in vaccinations and an “intelligent test procedure”.