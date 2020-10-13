B.oris Johnson’s hardship began at the press conference on Monday evening at the latest. A journalist asked the government’s chief scientific advisor, Chris Whitty, whether the “three-step system” just presented by Johnson was suitable for curbing the spread of corona infections. With a quick sideways glance at the Prime Minister, Whitty said: “I’m not confident, no one is confident that the proposals for the highest level three – if we just follow the basic measures and do nothing more – will be enough to get things under control . ”There he was back in the room, the dangerous accusation that Johnson was doing too little, too late – brought up by his chief advisor, of all people.

For many, this impression was strengthened when an excerpt from the official Corona advisory committee was published a little later. It was dated September 21 and stated that the scientists had recommended significantly stricter measures three weeks ago. They advised an immediate, short-term lockdown to lower the infection level. Johnson should ban members of different households from meeting indoors and close all bars, restaurants, and businesses such as hair salons. On top of that, the scientists gave him a blow on the neck. The test and contact tracking system, which Johnson had touted as “world leader”, only had “marginal influence” on slowing down the infections.

A signal to the other side?

There are only two possible explanations for publicizing the paper. Either the government hoped that the unusual timing of the publication would not notice it, or Johnson deliberately wanted to send a signal to the other side. There are some who accuse him of being too gentle. The others, who consider Johnson’s measures to be far too extensive, are not as large in numbers, but politically at least as dangerous. You sit on the benches of his faction, in the editorial offices of Tory-related publications, but also in some mayor’s offices. With the paper of September 21, it is now on record that Johnson could have gone much further.





Johnson is clearly trying to get the middle position. As early as Monday, he had argued in front of MPs that he did not believe in a second lockdown or the idea of ​​leaving the pandemic to its own devices and only protecting the risk groups. Instead of following one of these “extremes”, he opted for a “moderate approach”. Following criticism from the Labor Party, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick assured Tuesday that the government will continue to “listen to science”. But it is important to make a “balanced judgment” and include all considerations.

The opposition had accused Johnson of having succumbed to the influence of his Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. This is said to represent the interests of the economy very successfully also internally. He is considered an opponent of Health Minister Matt Hancock, who in turn has a focus on the number of infections.

Displeasure in the regions

Whether Johnson can keep the lockdown demands at bay is currently being decided on the street. He called on the mayors of the cities particularly affected to ensure that the measures are implemented on site. So far, only Liverpool has been set to level three, but other municipalities are likely to follow soon. Displeasure can even be observed in regions that only have to comply with level two requirements.

Andy Street, for example, the mayor for the greater Birmingham area, does not see his city being put on a par with Manchester, although the infection rate there is more than twice as high. In both cities, friends and relatives who do not live in the same household are no longer allowed to meet in pubs or restaurants. In Birmingham, however, there is no evidence that the virus is spreading through the catering industry, Street assures.

The number of infections has risen to more than 14,000 a day, and the number of patients is also growing every day. The death rate is ten times lower than at the peak in April, but according to the National Bureau of Statistics it doubles every 14 days. The Labor Party on Tuesday accused Johnson of “not going far enough” and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned against being “too soft” with an eye on Johnson. She is now working on a “level four” for Scotland.