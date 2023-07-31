The restless and prolific Steven Soderbergh, one of the most productive filmmakers in the West, does not reject any genre, he does everything, tries everything and (almost) always comes out angry. Effective, lucid and functional, brilliant when given, even provocative, the greatest creator of award-winning films such as the Oscar-winning ‘Traffic’, estimable experiments such as ‘Kafka, the hidden truth’ and commercial bombings such as the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ saga, He became known with the always vindicable, modest and original, ‘Sex, lies and video tapes’. Since then he has carved out a rich career combining mainstream productions with proposals of an independent nature, including the curious ‘Bubble’. In the same year he faced the filming of two very different proposals, ‘El soplon’ and ‘The Girlfriend Experience’, to take an example of their thematic diversity. To lead the casting of the second, he called Sasha Grey, one of the most recognized porn actresses in the history of X cinema. She embodied a call girl hired to act as a “perfect girlfriend”. The reverse of ‘Pretty Woman’.

With ‘Secondary Effects’ he signed up for the dramatic thriller, set in the world of psychopharmacology, that is, the science that investigates how drugs affect the human mind. His is also ‘Contagion’, a film misunderstood at the time of its premiere that became visionary a decade later due to the coronavirus. Hits like ‘Erin Brockovich’ or ‘A Very Dangerous Romance’ also figure in the restless filmography of a versatile subject who also shoots phenomena like ‘Magic Mike’ and its sequel without blushing. What’s more, with ‘Logan’s Luck’ he parodied himself offering a deviant version of the mentioned ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, this time with a bunch of chavs trying to carry out an unparalleled robbery during a race of cars while belching beer. The most striking thing, with so much work behind him, is that he does not stop blurting out in more than one interview that he intends to leave the media out of fatigue. Fortunately, he hasn’t made such a crazy swerve in his path.

On HBO Max he directly premiered ‘Kimi’, a post-pandemic rarity, and the most recent ‘Magik Mike’s Last Dance’ -third on the stripper’s list-, before launching the mini-series ‘Closed Circle’, whose six chapters are already available on the well-known platform. Soderbergh once again enters the wonderful world of the thriller, a genre that he knows how to handle narratively and has given him many joys. This last bet, with an enviable choral cast (Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid…), is somewhat watered down, especially in its conclusion, but it can boast of being well told, an obsolete virtue. Various characters meet, gradually discovering that they have more in common than it seems. Dark family secrets are being revealed. The skein of suspense, far from unraveling, grows larger as the action progresses. From those dusts come these muds, as they say. An expected revenge, plotted over time, is the spark that destabilizes the apparent harmony of a family clan that hides several skeletons in the closet. Home sweet home is not so much. It’s time to pay for sins. The present does not forgive the past.

redemption and second chances



‘Closed Circle’, created and written by Ed Solomon (‘Men in Black’), talks about redemption and second chances while denouncing the injustices of capitalist colonialism. A botched crime in New York City, a misguided kidnapping, lights the fuse. The connection between the main roles gives rise to lack of control. Crossed lives, a ritual to eradicate a curse, a lie that hides another, until the truth is buried, family quarrels and betrayals in a framework of contained violence that does not end up exploding as current cinema usually does. Soderbergh doses the tension, wastes no time on sensationalism and weaves a web that captures our attention without the need to exploit extreme script twists, even if there are some.

Once again, the noir genre serves as an excuse to criticize a rotten system, like other proposals that shine in the filmography of the greatest creator of the fantastic ‘King of the Hill’. Inspired by ‘The Hell of Hate’, the 1963 Akira Kurosawa film, and the news of a true event about the Guyanese mafia in the US, the series, with cinematographic packaging, poses solid moral dilemmas, proposing a trip that does not give serious lurches, which is appreciated, although it does not end up breaking schemes. It avoids being a hodgepodge of ideas and everything fits with a glove in its denouement, without squeaks, with all the connections soldered for the leisurely viewer’s enjoyment.