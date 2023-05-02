Amazon Prime Video has spent a lot, 200 million dollars, according to official data, with which this time, unlike other recent references available in its catalogue, Jeff Bezos’ streaming platform is throwing the house out the window when promoting ‘Citadel’, the series of his most expensive vintage after ‘The rings of power’, a label that is not synonymous with a guarantee, seen what has been seen. Being second in the budget ranking seems like a drag, especially when the Tolkien-inspired imagery story didn’t work as expected.

As soon as the release at hand begins, another tangle of spies, certain airs are noted in its visual section that do not correspond to the reality of the show. The presentation of the main characters, two agents in the style of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, takes place inside a bullet train. The camera moves as in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Origin’, it rotates clockwise to stand upright according to the conventional mode of representation. The adventure begins with the plane upside down, a striking visual touch that does not divert attention from the terrible chroma that tortures us in the kinetic windows of the wagons. If it were a B-series production, it doesn’t matter, but, as they have sold us the project, the first one on the front. Between the spies, boy and girl, there is a sexual tension as evident as a Magic Borrás trick, making it clear from the starting gun that originality will shine through its absence.

The opening action sequence is a good calling card, if we forget the visual contradictions before it: there are choreographed hand-to-hand fights, some presumed surprise that isn’t so much, and James Bond-esque gadgets. The protagonists speak in several languages ​​and the casting seems successful. This is Priyanka Chopra, the face of ‘Quantico’. He, Richard Madden, seen in the recommendable ‘Bodyguard’.

Space-time displacements



The CGI sings in ‘Citadel’, hopefully the announced money will be seen in the next installments. The first two chapters, already online, point to the Jason Bourne franchise -there is an explicit quote in a dialogue-, apart from the already mentioned 007 and ‘Mission Impossible’, conveniently distilled, with some moments that are multiscreen, emulating Brian DePalma. The leading super agents end up fatal after the conflictive mission on the train. An explosion leaves them amnesiac and they don’t remember who they are or their role in the world. Echoes of ‘Matrix’ and cult films like ‘Memento’. Eight years later, they must rediscover their identity and face the consequences. Both lost souls are part of the Citadel agency, above the CIA and company, with a deadly enemy syndicate by the name of Manticore. The formula is completed with spatio-temporal displacements with hammer-hammer ellipses through various cities around the world, including Valencia, where we can see the idealized faults for the sake of tourism.

Newton Thomas Sigel signs the contest between factions that want to gain control of the planet. Director of photography of Joe and Anthony Russo in ‘Cherry’, the famous brothers who were in charge of giving shine to ‘Avengers; Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the famous diptych that emotionally set the bar too high for Marvel, are the producers of this commercially eager invention devised by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, guilty of the American remake of the series ‘Life on Mars’ (the British original was superior).

‘Citadel’ lacks personality, it’s a jumble of stereotypes, but it’s decently orchestrated, it has some wit in the dialogues and it’s not boring. If you don’t pay much attention to the media campaign that surrounds it, the hype and the cymbal, it is enjoyed like so many other thrillers where the world order is at stake. The Russo brothers have accepted the task of creating a kind of multiverse for Amazon without headaches, although their success is (almost) mandatory and seems unknown.

The platform’s menu already offers this type of series with greater or lesser success: ‘Jack Ryan’, ‘The final list’, ‘Reacher’… The objective this time widens, since the newly released series is the spark that It will supposedly ignite multiple spin-offs that will be shot in different countries with international productions. So far, local versions have been confirmed in India, Italy and Mexico. And Spain? They have sold the skin of the bear before hunting it. Let’s see what the next episodes of the new ordeal of Bezos’s audiovisual arm have in store for us, whose team should perhaps invest more in solvent creators with something new to tell. The lesson of ‘The Rings of Power’ has not been learned.