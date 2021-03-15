C.harlie Hebdo “has done it again: The French satirical newspaper designed a cover picture that aims at maximum indignation, which is promptly found on the Internet. It wasn’t long after the publication that the Twitter thunderstorm broke out, as always in such cases. The reflexes the magazine aims at work.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

What is there to see? We see Queen Elisabeth with glowing red eyes. Grinning evil, she kneels on the neck of Meghan Markle, who is lying on the floor. “I couldn’t breathe anymore,” she utters. That is the reason, according to the headline, why Meghan left Buckingham Palace.

The allusion to the killed African American Georg Floyd is unmistakable. He died in Minneapolis on May 25, a year ago, after a police officer pulled the breath off for almost eight minutes while being arrested. “I can’t breathe”, Floyd had repeatedly said in vain, his words became the slogan of the “Black Lives Matter” protests.

You don’t have to be on Twitter or be a committed anti-racism activist to find the allusion to this cruel death tasteless. There is no joke in you. After all, the cover picture allows for two different interpretations. One says that Meghan was right with her accusation that there was racism in the British royal family (although she had expressly excluded the Queen in the lavishly staged interview with Oprah Winfrey). The other is that the Duchess is stylizing herself as a supposed victim in an exaggerated way.

The critics gathering on Twitter seem to believe that there is only one reading. Accordingly, they accuse “Charlie Hebdo” of either playing down racism or of being racist themselves. This is the reaction pattern that the French satirical newspaper has always dealt with.

The draftsmen aim to show no consideration for anything or anyone, not even after the massacre that the brothers Saïd and Chérif Kouachi perpetrated in the editorial office on January 7, 2015 and in which they shot twelve people. According to the understanding of “Charlie Hebdo”, satire is actually allowed to do everything. You can mock the Pope, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and now – depending on the interpretation – the royal family or Meghan Markle. You don’t have to consider the oversubscription of “Charlie Hebdo” appropriate, apt, or even funny. But hold out, even in this case.