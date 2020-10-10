Yesterday, the Executive declared a State of Alarm in Madrid to take control of a pandemic that does not finish stabilizing in the community. With this, nine municipalities, among which the capital is included, went on to adopt the measures previously approved in the Interterritorial Health Council and were rejected by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid.

Without being effective yet (its publication in the BOE was missing), the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, traveled this Friday from Madrid to Bilbao. He took a flight into the capital at 2:45 p.m. and arrived at his destination at 3:50 p.m.. According to a passenger, Celáa entered the plane last and, as soon as she landed, she used a “exit door other than the usual arrivals”.

The head of Education was in Bilbao, your place of residence, on Thursday, but had to return to Madrid after the extraordinary convocation of the Council of Ministers to declare the Alarm State. There he had to attend an event, in Pamplona, together with the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the President of Navarra, María Chivite. But the State of Alarm canceled everything.

During the night from Thursday to Friday, Celaá suffered an illness, according to Europa Press from sources in his team, and decided to return to Bilbao to see your regular primary care doctor, one of the exceptions that allow the exit of confined municipalities.

Criticisms of political parties

However, despite being a mobility allowed by the State of Alarm, it has not eluded criticism. Throught social media, PP, Ciudadanos and Vox have censored Celáa’s trip.

Own mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, said that “We politicians should be able to do what we demand of citizens”, attaching a photo of the minister inside the plane.

Toni Cantó, spokesman for Citizens in Les Corts, has been more forceful. “You lock up the Madrileños, but you leave by plane and in first class to your palace in Neguri. Socialism“.

Finally, the Vox deputy Macarena Olona, recalled that he could take the flight as the measures were not yet active, but that the rest of the population has been subjected to “police controls since 2:05 pm”. In addition, he has criticized that he did not go to any medical center in the capital.