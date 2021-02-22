In an interview, Jella Haase, known from the film “Fack ju Göthe”, says she thinks the fundamental idea of ​​the Red Army Faction, the criticism of capitalism, is correct. But she does not want to play down the crimes of the terrorist organization.

D.he actress Jella Haase (28), known for her role as the rebellious problem student Chantal Ackermann in the film trilogy “Fack ju Göthe”, spoke about the Red Army faction in the magazine “Zeit Verbrechen”. You share the basic idea of ​​the association, more precisely “the criticism of capitalism”. Haase said: “The rampant capitalism and the markets should be better regulated by law, corporations like Amazon or Google should be taxed completely differently.”

When mankind looks back on our time 100 years from now, they will ask themselves how one could live in such a system that is focused on consumption and economic growth. Haase then formulated the daring thesis that humanity will “look at us as blankly as we look today at the followers of National Socialism.”

The left-wing extremist terrorist organization RAF, founded in 1970 by Andreas Baader, Gudrun Ensslin, Ulrike Meinhof and others, was responsible for over 30 murders in Germany up to 1991. It received nationwide attention at the latest with the kidnapping and murder of the employer president Hanns Martin Schleyer in 1977.

Haase emphasized in the magazine “Zeit Verbrechen” that the terrorist association should be viewed critically. “The RAF killed people, I must not and do not want to play down that,” said Haase.

Haase campaigned for migrants on Lesbos

Jella Haase last appeared in the movie “Berlin Alexanderplatz”, a German-Dutch production based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Alfred Döblin, and in the coming-of-age film “Kokon”.

In an interview with the “Tagesspiegel” of August last year, she said that one can no longer afford “the luxury of being apolitical” today. Specifically, it was about contributions by the actress in social media, with which she drew attention to the situation of migrants in Lesbos.

Haase said in an interview at the time that she found it “inhuman” that Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had forbidden to take in more people from the Moria camp, which had burned down at the time, even though the state of Berlin wanted to take them.

At the time, however, the actress also emphasized that political engagement should not get out of hand with people in her professional group. You think it is important that actors do not “permanently wear the label of the activist on their foreheads” in order to continue to play everything.