US President Joe Biden called the law signed Thursday by the Republican governor of Georgia that restricts voting an “atrocity”. In essence, the new rule severely limits early voting and voting by mail, which hits the African-American community in particular, who often use this form and vote mostly for Democrats. For former president Donald Trump, the new regulations are the result of “the parody of the 2020 presidential elections.”

If there were doubts about whether Donald Trump’s influence would last beyond his time in the White House, that question has already been answered with the new law in Georgia.

The rule that restricts voting in the state is in line with the former president’s allegations without proof that in the elections last November there was an alleged fraud and they were stolen from him.

Among other limitations, the measure imposes stricter identification requirements, restricts voting by mail, gives lawmakers the power to take over local elections, and shortens the early voting period for all runoff elections.

The suppression of vote by mail affects the African American community, which represents a third of the state’s population and overwhelmingly uses this modality to essentially vote for the Democratic Party.

The legislation alarms progressives who just a few months ago celebrated historic victories, both in presidential elections that they had not won there since 1992, and two Senate seats that helped reduce the vast majority that conservatives previously held in the upper house. Now there is a tie of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans.

Restricting voting by mail was one of the great requests of former President Donald Trump, after seeing his attempt for reelection frustrated by alleging an alleged fraud, despite the fact that it was ruled out due to lack of evidence in the courts of the different states where he filed demands.

Biden urged Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would bring back Voting Rights Act protections that the Supreme Court took downhttps://t.co/p9NEWECtP2 – POLITICO (@politico) March 27, 2021

President Joe Biden, the first Democratic presidential candidate in three decades to win Georgia, accused Republicans in this and other states of mounting a broad assault on voting rights: “What worries me is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick.”

The president stressed that it is “an atrocity”, after comparing the restrictions for the second day in a row with the racist ‘Jim Crow’ laws, which were put into effect in the southern states in the decades after the United States Civil War between 1861 and 1865 to legalize the segregation and disenfranchisement of African American citizens.







In a statement, Trump applauded conservatives in Georgia for taking this action. “They learned from the parody of the 2020 presidential election, it can never be allowed to happen again,” he said.

“The Republican Party was transformed under Donald Trump in a way that will not be reversed anytime soon: stoking the grievance, ignoring the truth, and perpetuating the myth that Trump’s votes were not counted (…) Georgia law is part of this battle, “Ben LaBolt, advisor to former President Barack Obama, told The New York Times.

Republicans fight back

The new law was signed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who was intimidated by Trump for not supporting the effort there to reverse the election results that gave his opponent Joe Biden the victory.

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp signs the new state voting law, which abolishes early voting and mail-in voting. March 25, 2021. © Twitter Brian Kemp / Via Reuters

Following the US president’s remarks, Kemp issued a statement in which he replied that the law “guarantees the integrity of the elections.”

“There is nothing ‘Jim Crow’ about requiring a photo or state-issued ID to vote absentee; all Georgia voters must already do so when they vote in person (…) President Biden, the left, and the media nationals are determined to destroy the sanctity and security of the polls, “he said.

Other Republican-controlled state legislatures are applying voting restrictions in electoral battle states, including Florida and Arizona, after former President Donald Trump repeatedly blamed Biden for his loss on massive voter fraud without evidence.

In a Reuters / Ipsos poll last February, 62% of Republicans said they were “very concerned” that the election was tainted by ineligible people casting their votes.

Actions against the new voting law

A coalition of civil rights groups sued the state in federal court in Atlanta just hours after the law was enacted, arguing that the measures are intended to make it more difficult for people, especially black voters, to cast their votes.

“These provisions are unjustified because of their serious and discriminatory effects on voting,” says the lawsuit led by Marc Elias, a Democratic lawyer who spearheaded the party’s electoral legal efforts last year and who represents the ‘Black Voters Matter’ group. among others.

For his part, the US president said that it is not clear what the White House could do about this law. However, he assured that the Justice Department is “taking a look.”

Additionally, he again urged Congress to pass Democrat-backed legislation that would require automatic registration, expand absentee voting, and moderate voter identification laws. But these projects have so far been largely stymied by Republicans in Congress.

Republicans control 30 of the nation’s 50 state parliaments and, in recent weeks, have passed or are considering laws restricting the right to vote, which could put Democrats at a disadvantage in upcoming elections to challenge both control of the Congress and the Executive.

With Reuters, AP and local media