The second debate of Republican candidates for the 2024 US presidential elections ended this Wednesday with its seven participants united in his criticism of Joe Biden’s Government and his repeated reproaches against Donald Trump, who was largely absent from the event.

Even so, during the event, which was hosted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library (Simi Valley, Caliornia), the four criminal cases facing the former conservative president (2017-2021) were not addressed.

Trump remains the great favorite to compete again with Biden, who, according to a survey by Washington Post and ABC News published last Sunday, would currently surpass with 51% support, above the 42% given to the Democrat.

This second Republican debate brought together the former US vice president. Mike Pence; to the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis; to the businessman Vivek Ramaswamy; to the former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley; to the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie; to the senator from South Carolina Tim Scott; and the governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum.

Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Christie alluded to Trump in the first ten minutes of the meeting, ensuring that he “hides behind the walls of his golf club so as not to answer questions,” while DeSantis said that the former chief executive is “missing in action.”

Beyond that, his figure remained absent until the final stages of the debate. The former president preferred to go to Detroit to give a speech about the automobile sector strikewhich has been picketing at Ford, Stellantis and General Motors (GM) factories since mid-September.

The candidates were well aware that the common enemy was Biden. They evidenced this from the first minute with criticism of the current US president and his presence in the strike carried out by automotive workers in Detroit.

“He shouldn’t be on the picket line, but working to close our southern border,” Scott said, to which Pence added that Biden’s place is “the unemployment line.”

More forceful with the strikers was Ramaswamy, whose interventions were among the most applauded at the event, when he declared that Their suffering is understandable but that “victimhood is optional” and they had to demonstrate in front of the White House and against Biden.

Migration to the United States across the border with Mexico was another of the main themes of the meeting, managing to make the candidates agree on its supposed correlation with the fentanyl consumption crisis that the country is experiencing and with the “need” to continue expanding the wall with Mexico.

Haley even pledged to deploy 25,000 more border agents to “contain” the entry of “six million undocumented people” and a crisis that “kills more Americans than the wars in Iraq, Vietnam or Afghanistan combined.”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, at the United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike.

Ramaswamy described the border as a “Swiss cheese” and, for his part, DeSantis was vehemently about fentanyl, promising that he would use the US military “against the Mexican cartels”, without specifying whether he would be able to send them to Mexican soil.

On the other hand, the American economy and inflation were addressed, above all, by Haley, who lowered the discussion to the area of ​​families with financial problems to face even health insurance: “If I am president, we will change everything. The first thing we need is to be transparent,” added the only woman in that race.

The economic segment, however, was deeply marked by China and its relationship with American companies.

DeSantis said he would emulate former President Reagan (1981-1989) to regain “real power” in the Indo-Pacific and deter Chinese “ambitions” within the United States.

According to the average of surveys prepared by the FiveThirtyEight website, behind Trump (55.1%), The governor of Florida is the one with the most possibilities for the Republican nomination with 13.3% of voting intentions, followed by Ramaswamy (6%) and Haley (5.9%)..

“We need to focus on companies that produce in America and support them, not help those that help China,” Haley summarized in a heated debate.

The quote slightly overlooked issues such as reproductive rights or sexual freedom, but one of the sharpest statements of the afternoon came again from Ramawsamy when he stated that “transsexuality, especially in children, is a mental disorder.” “.

DeSantis, much looser in this second meeting than in the first one held in August in Milwaukee, commented on his intention to “empower parents” to preserve traditional “values” in cases in which minors wish to change their gender or sex.

Former United States President Donald Trump is 77 years old.

The War in Ukraine also once again highlighted the division between those who, like DeSantis or Ramaswamy, opposed giving a “blank check” and continuing to finance Volodymyr Zelensky’s government at any cost, and those who, like Christie, alleged that “If Ukraine is not defended now, Poland will be next.”

The debate was reserved for the final minutes another jab by DeSantis against Trump because, according to the Florida governor, “polls are not what elect presidents, but voters do.”

Christie reproached the former chief executive for the “division between families across the country,” while Ramaswamy respected Trump’s management, but called for taking the “America First” agenda to the next level..

Meanwhile, in the vicinity of the debate venue, a hundred conservative voters followed the event with banners bearing the face of the former president, demonstrating that, despite his absence, only the rule of law will be able to stop his determined race towards the White House.

EFE