C.hina has now also imposed sanctions on British MPs and organizations. The affected nine individuals and four organizations had spread “malicious lies and disinformation” about the Chinese way of dealing with the Uyghurs, the Foreign Ministry justified the move in Beijing on Friday. The sanctioned are no longer allowed to enter China, their assets there will be frozen. Chinese citizens and institutions are prohibited from cooperating with them.

The United Kingdom has “unilaterally” imposed sanctions on “relevant” Chinese individuals and organizations because of the so-called human rights issues in Xinjiang, the State Department said. The British measures had led to a “serious” weakening of mutual relations. Great Britain should no longer follow this “wrong path”.

Those affected by the sanctions include former Tory chairman Iain Duncan Smith, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the UK parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and academic Jo Smith Finley. The Tory Party’s Human Rights Commission and the party’s China Research Group, which specifically deals with China issues, were also punished.

The United Kingdom, the EU, Canada and the United States imposed sanctions on China this week for the repression of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. Beijing reacted angrily to the measures and imposed sanctions on ten politicians and scientists as well as four organizations from the EU, including the German EU parliamentarian Reinhard Bütikofer (Greens).

According to human rights organizations, at least one million Uyghurs and other Muslims are imprisoned in hundreds of detention camps in Xinjiang. There they are reportedly being forced to give up their religion, culture and language, and in some cases also mistreated. Beijing rejects the allegations and speaks of training and work programs aimed at combating extremism in the regions.