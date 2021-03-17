The criticism of Jens Spahn (CDU) is getting louder. After the AstraZeneca stop, many politicians are dissatisfied with the work of the health minister. He now speaks up.

Update from March 17th, 4:30 p.m .: “We watch out. We take reported incidents seriously. And if there is something to check, then we check it, “said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday in a Facebook video. In it he defended the precautionary stop of the AstraZeneca vaccinations. This shows that the control of the vaccination campaign works, so Spahn – and should actually strengthen confidence in the vaccinations. As a precaution, the use of the vaccine had been paused for a few days until more was known. He assumes that the European Medicines Agency EMA will give an assessment this Thursday.

Criticism of AstraZeneca’s vaccination ban – Spahn is coming under increasing pressure

First report from March 17th, 3:45 p.m .:

Berlin – Satisfaction with the Minister of Health Jens Spahn sinks. According to the ARD Germany trend, which the opinion research institute infratest dimap surveyed at the beginning of March, only 39 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with the work of the health minister. That’s a full twelve percentage points loss compared to February – and the figures were collected before the AstraZeneca vaccination was stopped. The federal government’s crisis management comes under increasing criticism. Too little vaccine, the bad organization of the federal government, the mask affair and now the AstraZeneca stop and the subsequent postponement of the vaccination summit are causing annoyance.

Criticism of Jens Spahn: politicians and experts think AstraZeneca’s vaccination ban is wrong

After the Paul Ehrlich Institute (German Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedical Medicines) recommended suspending vaccinations with AstraZeneca, the Minister of Health followed up on this recommendation. This behavior caused a lot of criticism in politics. According to Spahn, the reason for the decision are seven cases in which thrombosis of the cerebral veins was temporally related to the vaccination. “It has happened very rarely,” he said on Monday. In Germany, over 1.6 million people have already been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The risk is low, but above average if there is a connection with the vaccination. “It is a professional decision and not a political one,” assured Spahn.

That is precisely what the Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt finds problematic. She is of the opinion that Spahn should have weighed the decision politically. “On the other hand, I ask myself, was there actually the weighing up of how many people get sick, get seriously sick, and die if they are not vaccinated? That is a failure of the Federal Minister of Health. “The left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch also finds the decision of the Minister of Health wrong:” I demand that the AstraZeneca vaccine can continue to be vaccinated to those who want to be vaccinated. That would be urgently needed. ”

Criticism of Jens Spahn: The risk of dying from Covid-19 is a thousand times higher than the risk of being vaccinated

Dirk Brockmann, physicist at the Robert Koch Institute, has calculated that the risk of dying from the coronavirus is a thousand times higher than a possible fatal thrombosis after a vaccination. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is examining the links between thrombosis and vaccination with AstraZeneca. A result should be available by Thursday. Until then, the EMA is convinced that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the disadvantages. Because of this decision by the EMA on Thursday, the federal and state vaccination summit was postponed to Friday. At the summit, it would be clear whether AstraZeneca can still be inoculated or not, said SPD Prime Minister Malu Dreyer.

But not all experts criticize the Minister of Health’s approach. “Mr. Spahn can’t decide otherwise when the experts from the Paul Ehrlich Institute put such a message on the table for him,” said Janssens, who was formerly President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) , on Wednesday in Deutschlandfunk.(Dana Popp / dpa)