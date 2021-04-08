VBefore the consultations with Federal Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) on Thursday, business associations called for more reliable policies. “The ad-hoc mode of the past few months is not a permanent solution for an industrial country that is in global competition,” said Joachim Lang, General Manager of the Federation of German Industries (BDI). “It’s not just about whether to open or close, but also when and how.”

A binding agreement on a nationwide uniform catalog of measures is elementary for the necessary acceptance in the population and in the economy, said Guido Zöllick, President of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) with a view to the upcoming deliberations of the federal and state governments. In such a catalog it must also be clearly regulated which restrictions or relaxations apply when certain values ​​are reached.

This Thursday, Altmaier invited representatives from more than 40 associations to a digital “economic summit” to discuss the state of the economy in the Corona crisis. It is the fifth such meeting since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition to the debate about a hard lockdown, the expansion of test offers in companies is also likely to be an issue. The economy rejects legal requirements.