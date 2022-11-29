‘A todo tren: destino Asturias’ (2021) confirmed that Santiago Segura’s family cinema is an idyll that has already lasted five films, which he has released since the box office burst in 2019 with ‘Father there is only one ‘. In time for the Christmas season, ‘A todo tren 2: yes, it has happened again’ is now here, a second part written again by Santiago Segura and Marta González de Vega, but in which Torrente’s father has decided to cede the belongings to the actress and director Inés de León, who also has a role in the film. And it is strange because the role of Segura on this occasion is almost testimonial. Yours and Leo Harlem’s. Because now, in addition to the group of children, Paz Vega and Paz Padilla are the protagonists -not surprisingly, the film was going to have the subtitle ‘Now it’s them’- of a film that, in the tradition of films like ‘Home Alone ‘ and its sequels, repeats step by step the scheme of the previous tape.

A year has passed since Ricardo (Segura) and Felipe (Leo Harlem), responsible for taking the little ones to a summer camp, accidentally missed the train to Asturias while the girl was inside the wagon. This time, the children must reach Perpignan and, from there, take a bus to the new camp. Due to what happened, Clara (Paz Vega), the mother of two of the little ones, mistrusts Ricardo and Felipe and makes the decision to travel with the children with the help of Susana (Paz Padilla), mother of another of the little ones. and the adolescent played by Diego Arroba, better known as ‘El Cejas’, dazzled by astrology. The four of them meet at the station, a moment that the tape uses to remember, perhaps unnecessarily and with a somewhat crude montage of accelerated sequences, what happened in the previous installment.

After reading the booklet to the father and grandfather, Clara and Susana get into the car ready to organize everything. Clear, authoritative and firm, she imposes a series of rules on the kids, while Susana, more expansive and crazy, laughs with each sentence. Things get complicated when Fernandito’s brother, the new kid in the group, leaves the train shortly before it leaves. The two run for the little one, but when they are about to get him on the train, the convoy leaves once again with the little ones inside and without adults in charge.

A frame from the film.



From there, the feature film progresses at a better pace than its prequel around two plots: on the one hand, that of the kids inside the train, where they will meet again with Felipe (Florentino Fernández), the conductor who ended up going crazy with the antics of infants. His interpretation, full of comedy, is again one of the best in this plot arc that resembles that of a simple spy story with Carlos Iglesias, literally tied to a mysterious briefcase, and Ramón Langa as protagonists. On the other, that of Clara and Susana, who will take a plane to try to get to Barcelona on time. In the busy journey, they will come across a bride about to get married (Inés de León), a bus full of elderly people -the zombie moment is the most hilarious in the film- and even Kerem Bürsin, star of Turkish soap operas such as ‘ In the heart of the city’ or ‘Love is in the Air’, in a funny cameo.

In short, a family film that touches on issues such as prejudice, false appearances, which does not risk too much but which will be one of the most chosen options for these Christmas dates.