The educational community continues to raise its voice, with increasing force, against the initial plans of the president of the PP of the Region and the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, to hand over the Ministry of Education and Culture to the deputy expelled from Vox María Isabel Campuzano for the support that allowed the motion of censure to be neutralized. Yesterday it was several unions that showed their discomfort with an operation of “undisguised political marketing.” This is at least the definition of the Secretary General of the CC OO Teaching Federation, Nacho Tornel, in a letter addressed to López Miras.

In this letter, the union understands “deeply damaging” the “intention” to “hand over the management of a public service of this importance” to someone who “publicly expresses his intention to promote the growth of private education”, with “ideological postulates alien to freedom of expression, academic freedom, the principles of diversity or criteria of social equity “. He assured that the president of the Community “calls into question with this appointment the educational future of a region that shows very worrying rates in school dropout and failure.”

López Miras had scheduled a meeting with CC OO and UGT, yesterday morning, to discuss all these issues, although the meeting was finally postponed until next Monday. “We hope that decisions of this type are not made without first consulting with the social agents,” the general secretary of the UGT in the Region confided yesterday.

ANPE believes that education “cannot enter into a political and media game that would only bring harm”



Antonio Jiménez, who appeared at a press conference together with the general secretary of CC OO in the Region, Santiago Navarro, was “highly concerned about the possible incorporation to the Governing Council, and to a department such as the Ministry of Education, of people who have an indisputably regressive and far-right profile that will not favor public education. In the situation we are in, these political payments seem totally inappropriate to us. ‘ According to Jiménez, they are “maneuvers” that can “fatten a bill of mismanagement and neglect that citizens will have to pay.”

The ANPE union also assured yesterday that «it is necessary that the education of the Region receive all the support and tranquility it needs, that it does not enter into a political and media game that would only bring damage and confrontations, which do not benefit our centers and students”.

Controversy between parties



The controversy surrounding the possible appointment of Campuzano has also been installed in the political parties. The socialist deputy Antonio Espín regretted that Miras, “has sold education and culture to the extreme right, which will take over the management of the future of the Region. The price for staying in the chair will be paid by the educational community, “he predicted. According to Espín, “although Miras wants to keep its general directors in the Ministry, the person in charge of managing educational and cultural policies will be a defender of the parental veto, the educational check and the policies of concertation without measure.”

The Secretary General of the UGT, Antonio Jiménez, is “highly concerned”



For her part, the spokeswoman for the regional PP, Miriam Guardiola, asked the PSOE “to stop using education as a throwing weapon in its particular party crusade with the sole objective of confronting and dividing society.” He recalled that “it was the PSOE that sold its socialist principles and accepted all the precepts of the deputies expelled from Vox to take over the regional government at any price.”