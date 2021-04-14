Gabriel Deck’s arrival in the NBA to reinforce the Thunder in this final stretch of the 2020/21 season has surprised many in the United States. Above all, due to ignorance. The Argentine fans have put special emphasis on a review from the portal The Athletic.

“It is not a coincidence that he signed for 3.9 million. Is he a player for the NBA? No. He failed when he tried to make a good impression at the 2013 Hoop Summit, where he did not score any points. And no one chose him in Draft 2017. He is 26 years old and comes from playing in Spain as a power forward but has a limited physique. Of all the people I have spoken with, no one believes that he is a player for the NBA. In the best scenario he could manage intelligently and cunning needed to carve out a niche in the rotation, but Deck’s only advantage was that he was available thanks to his release clause during the season and this is a rarity in contracts for teams in Europe. “wrote analyst John Hollinger.

Hollinger has worked in the two most important outlets of today and was once general manager of the Grizzlies, so he knows perfectly the NBA market.

In his characteristic mocking style Hollinger made a play on words as well. “Gabriel Deck? What the heck?”, trying to explain what the hell Deck is doing in Oklahoma after his stint at Real Madrid.

Hollinger does not realize what a great opportunity it is for Deck to charge so much compared to what was carried in Madrid and that he already has two years guaranteed to prove yourself in the NBA.