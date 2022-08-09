The criticism does not stop for the gesture of King Felipe VI of not standing up before the passage of Bolívar’s sword in the possession of Gustavo Petro as the new president of Colombia. In Spain, the Podemos party, a minority partner in the ruling coalition, asks Madrid to apologize and points to the monarch’s action as a “serious lack of respect”. From the Government they respond that the fact is “insignificant”.

The situation was registered when in that ceremony, charged with symbolism, Petro ordered, as the first act of his Government, that the sword of Simón Bolívar (which the M-19 guerrilla -in which Petro was a member- stole in 1974 as his first symbolic act and delivered when he demobilized in the Government of Virgilio Barco) was taken to the stage.

He was not there because the outgoing president, Iván Duque, rejected the request that Petro made to him when they met after his victory in the second round, on the grounds of security reasons.

When the sword arrived, after 40 minutes of waiting, all the invited foreign authorities stood up as a sign of respect, but King Felipe VI remained seated while Bolívar’s sword passed. Situation that has triggered a flurry of criticism not only echoed in the Colombian media, but also in the Spanish.

The Spanish left attacks the monarch

The left attacked the monarch for not getting up when Simón Bolívar’s sword passed. In the face of this act, the leftist community, part of the Spanish coalition government and critical of the monarchy, was at the ready against Felipe VI.

On his Twitter account he attacked the monarch: “Bolivar’s sword represents the sovereignty of Latin America. King Felipe VI has been the only head of state who has remained seated in front of him. A serious lack of respect that requires apologies from our country.

Bolívar’s sword represents the sovereignty of Latin America. King Felipe VI has been the only head of state who has remained seated next to him at the inauguration of the new President of Colombia. A serious disrespect that requires apologies from our country pic.twitter.com/ham0pOT4WM — WE CAN (@WE CAN) August 8, 2022



Immediately afterwards, other members of Podemos criticized the actions. Pablo Fernández, a spokesman for Podemos, said that “Felipe VI’s lack of respect for a symbol of freedom in Latin America is yet another episode of a decrepit monarchy that only represents the most reactionary and ultras sectors of Spain.”

The commotion was also driven by Ione Belarra, the secretary general of Podemos and minister of Social Rights who also apologized for the gesture of Felipe VI, who remained seated and did not applaud unlike other authorities.

“The inauguration of Petro and Márquez inaugurates the first Colombian government at the service of its people. Our role was to show all the respect and support for the democratic process that we had gone through. What happened is inexplicable and deserves an apology, “he said on his social networks.

The spokesman for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, also criticized the king’s “lack of respect”, which in his opinion the monarch has practiced by remaining “sitting before the sword of Bolívar, who represents the independence and sovereignty of so many Latin American peoples who are no longer vassals. What a lack of respect. Then why do the far-rightists of VOX like this king so much, “he wrote on social networks.

Echenique also advanced that he will ask the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, if the “disrespectful act of Felipe VI in Colombia was endorsed or not.”

Minister Bolaños has said that Felipe VI’s rudeness to Bolívar’s sword is of no consequence. However, he was the only head of state who did not get up and was seen on all the TVs in the world. The question is whether that decision was endorsed by the Foreign Minister. – Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) August 9, 2022



Along these same lines, Pablo Iglesias, former leader of Podemos and former Vice President of the Government, has also been very critical of the gesture that King Felipe had in Colombia.

In fact, he published an article in the magazine ‘Ctxt Context and Action’ in which he pointed out that what happened in Bogotá is a political gesture that does not admit discussion. “We will be left with the question of what Felipe VI wanted to express by not standing up. I don’t think the King’s House will explain to us why.”

Lines before he had written that “democrats must take note of the audacity of Felipe VI in Bogotá because it means many things. It was not, far from it, an improvised gesture of senile arrogance like the sadly famous “why don’t you shut up” expressed by King Juan Carlos I, on November 10, 2007, addressed to the president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, as a reprimand after the repeated interruptions at the XVII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State.

The Spanish Government has asked not to stay on “inconsequential issues”

All these requests for apologies and explanations have resonated in Spanish politics, but they have also caused division.

When asked this Tuesday, August 9, if the king should have stood up before Bolívar’s sword, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, replied that “we should not dwell on details without too much importance and totally minor, when The most important thing is that a new stage of relations with Colombia is opening”, concluded Bolaños, downplaying the criticism by his government partners.

In the cascade of reactions, the Minister of Culture, the socialist Miquel Iceta, called the episode a “summer controversy” and considers it “absolutely crazy and disproportionate” that Spain should apologize for the gesture as Podemos and other regionalist formations and independentists.

“I don’t know if a sword passes me by, if I get up or not,” the Minister of Culture told public radio ‘RNE’, arguing that it was a matter of no importance.

Line followed, compared the fact with those who demand that Spain apologize for the discovery of America. “I always say that what we are not in time for is to tell Colón to turn around.”

Between this scuffle between the opposition and the government that leaves King Felipe VI in the public arena for his gesture and for not yet receiving any explanation, the symbolism that Bolívar’s sword represents for the nations he liberated is engraved:

Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru and their burden of strong symbology, even for Gustavo Petro.

“Arriving here with this sword, for me, is a lifetime,” said Petro, the first leftist president in the Andean country. “I want it to never be buried, retained and that it only be sheathed – as its owner, the liberator, said – when there is justice in this country. Let it be of the people, it is the sword of the people,” he added. A type of reflection that symbolizes in the weapon the struggles of the Latin American left.

With AFP, AP and local media