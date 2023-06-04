It is one of those controversies that reveal attitudes and tics of a country. In France, where culture is taken very seriously and is protected as a national treasure, the intellectual and the creator are endowed with a wisdom sometimes detached from reality, and some leaders sometimes exhibit a rare thin skin and arrogance when accepting criticism. The last Cannes festival was a concentrate of some of the vices and virtues of the French cultural system.

On May 27, upon receiving the Palme d’Or for his film anatomy of a fall, the filmmaker, Justine Triet, attacked the president, Emmanuel Macron, and the Government: “This year a historic, extremely powerful, unanimous response against the pension reform has swept the country. This contestation has been denied and repressed in a shocking way, and this scheme of dominating power that is increasingly uninhibited is exploding in various fields. Obviously, socially it is where it is most shocking. But we can also see it in other spheres of society. And the cinema does not escape it. The commodification of culture that the neoliberal government defends is breaking the French cultural exception. The same cultural exception without which I would not be before you today.

Triet’s barrage received applause in the room, which was joined by left-wing politicians on social networks. “Thanks to Justine Triet for her courage, as well as her talent,” said Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the La France Insumisa political platform. Immediately, Macronista ministers and deputies came out in a rush. Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak said: “Happy that Justine Triet has been awarded the Palme d’Or, tenth for France! But stunned by her speech so unfair of hers. This film would not have been able to see the light of day without our French film financing model, which allows for a diversity that is unique in the world. Let’s not forget it.” Added the Minister of Industry, Roland Lescure: “Anatomy of the ingratitude of a profession that we help so much… and of an art that we love so much!”. And the deputy Charles Sitzenstuhl exclaimed: “Oh, the famous ‘neoliberal’ France that defends the cultural exception (against the logic of the market) and subsidizes its film industry with public funds.” Macron, who in 2021 had congratulated the previous Frenchwoman awarded the Palme d’Or, refrained from doing so with Triet.

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak in a session at the National Assembly on May 30. ALAIN JOCARD (AFP)

Triet’s critique had two parts. The first was dedicated to the pension reform, adopted by decree after months of demonstrations against it and despite the fact that 70% of the French were against it. It is a legitimate and widely shared criticism in France. For this reason, they missed Triet’s accusations of “ungratefulness”, as if the artist who receives public aid should refrain from criticizing the Government.

“From the Hollywood Oscars to the Berlin festival, the laureates’ speeches are often political,” recalled Dov Alfon, director of the left-wing daily Liberationon the France Inter channel. “It should be noted that our Ministers of Culture applaud when a filmmaker criticizes a foreign government on the right to abortion or the war in Iraq, but a critical phrase with Macron and then, oh! This is too much!”.

Triet’s second criticism, which described the government as “neoliberal” and accused it of “commodifying” culture, is more debatable. Since Macron came to power in 2017, the Culture budget has increased by more than 22%, and by 7% in 2023. There is also a robust film support system that is the envy of other countries.

The essayist Frédéric Martel is the author, among other books, of culture in america, on the American cultural system, and has edited a volume with the texts and speeches of Jack Lang, Minister of Culture with François Mitterrand. He directs and presents every week on the France Cultura radio station the program soft power, dedicated to the cultural industries. Martel declares by telephone: “The cinema sector in France is one of the most subsidized in the world and has produced, thanks to State aid, 287 films in 2022 and, nevertheless, they always claim more subsidies and aid and with each fewer and fewer obligations and audience results.”

French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference in Moldova on June 1. Associated Press/LaPresse (AP)

own anatomy of a fall, for which Triet received the Palme d’Or, is one example. The film cost 6.2 million euros, about half of which came from public entities, according to an analysis of the publication Ecran Totalquoted in the world. The National Center for Cinema and Animated Image (CNC), founded after the Second World War, advanced 500,000 euros and authorized a tax deduction of 1.2 million. The Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne, New Aquitaine and Charente-Maritime regions added 510,000 euros in aid, to which is added almost a million more from public television. as you remember the worldall this money cannot be strictly classified as a “subsidy”, since a part must be returned, or it is granted in exchange for the exploitation rights of the film.

Martel recalls that, historically, there has been a tradition in France inherited from Lang according to which the ministers of Culture never criticized artists. That Adbul-Malak has replied to Triet is “quite new.” The essayist adds: “What the minister says, in summary, is not: ‘If they give you money, keep quiet.’ What she says is rather: ‘If you are given money, don’t say that you are not given money.’ It is a film subsidized by the French system which, as a cultural model, is anything but neoliberal, not even liberal. It is a socialist system!”

This system is particular: cinema tickets are taxed at a rate of around 13%, which makes it possible to finance French creation. It is a redistributive system within the industry: it is not the French taxpayers who pay with their taxes, but only those who go to the cinema when they buy the tickets. In this way, the films that earn more help give to those that earn less. It happens that, as more than 50% of the collection comes from US box office successes, it ends up being the mass and popular cinema produced in the United States that finances the independent and minority cinema in France.

“It’s a great idea in terms of cultural sovereignty,” observes Martel. “At the same time,” he ironized, “it’s a bit like Robin de los Bosques, but in reverse: the popular classes and young people pay for the children of the bourgeoisie to make auteur films that no one will see.”

The debate, for Triet, concerns not so much herself, since she admits that she can easily finance her films, but rather the future of the so-called French cultural exception. “It is the envy of the entire world, because it indicates that films do not need to be profitable,” Triet said after the storm, on France Inter. “And yet, there is a slide towards the idea that we should think about the profitability of films, when in the history of French culture there is something fundamental, precisely, to preserve the idea of ​​non-profitability.”

