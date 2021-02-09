North Korea is working steadfastly on its nuclear arsenal and is cooperating with Iran in building missiles. That should be a problem for US President Biden.

NEW YORK dpa / afp | According to an internal UN report, North Korea is pressing ahead with its nuclear program despite international sanctions. The autocracy continued to maintain and develop “its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council,” according to a report by a United Nations panel of experts.

Even if neither nuclear nor ballistic missile tests were reported in 2020, North Korea continues to produce “fissile material, maintain nuclear facilities and improve its ballistic missile infrastructure”. In the meantime, it is looking for the necessary materials and know-how abroad, it said.

The nuclear program is apparently financed, among other things, with hacking activities carried out directly by the North Korean secret service. These had recently targeted “virtual asset channels and asset managers” and defense companies.

In addition, the country of ruler Kim Jong Un has systematically circumvented the UN sanctions, including the limited import of processed oil and other substances, for example by transferring the goods between ships at sea.

The UN experts also emphasize in the report that the leadership in Pyongyang shows “new ballistic missile systems with short range, medium range, submarine launch capabilities and ICBMs” in military parades. The government has also announced the testing and production of new warheads for ballistic missiles and the development of tactical nuclear weapons.

Iran denies cooperation

The country, isolated because of its nuclear weapons program, has been developing and testing various missile types of all ranges that can be launched from land or water for many years. Submarine missiles are more difficult to catch by the enemy.

North Korea also resumed secret cooperation with Iran on long-range missile development, according to the report. As part of this cooperation, “essential components” of rocket technology were supplied. The report also cites a statement by the Iranian government in which it denies cooperation with Pyongyang on the missile program.

Former US President Donald Trump had tried in recent years to work towards dismantling the North Korean nuclear program through direct encounters with ruler Kim Jong Un. The last summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February 2019 failed, however, and the nuclear negotiations between the two countries have been on hold since then. Tensions between North and South Korea also intensified again.

Shortly before the inauguration of the new US President Joe Biden, North Korea held a military parade and an eight-day party congress. During the Congress, Kim described the US as the “main enemy.” He also announced that his country would strengthen nuclear deterrence with new weapons, including new ICBMs.