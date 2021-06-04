Dispute over the green business plan: SMEs are struggling with the announced wealth tax. But Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock rejects criticism.

Hamburg – With clear words, Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens) defended the wealth tax plans against criticism from the middle class. Contrary to what was assumed, the economic plans would not burden the small and medium-sized enterprises at all, said Baerbock in an interview with the “Handelsblatt”. Because the planned income would be used for the expansion of daycare centers and schools as well as public services. This also gives companies an advantage because it strengthens their location factor in the battle for skilled workers, the Greens made clear.

The green financial and economic plans had previously met with great rejection in medium-sized businesses. Entrepreneurs are “kept in check” with bans and penalty taxes, criticized the Federal Association of Medium-Sized Enterprises (BVMW) and warned of additional burdens. However, large parts of the economy are also quite open to the green trend towards a socio-ecological market economy. What the green economic plans mean for the future of employees*, read in a detailed report from the news portal 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.