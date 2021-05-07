D.he Federal Council passed a law on Friday that regulates the appearance of civil servants. It contains regulations on the extent to which tattoos, piercings, beards or other body jewelry are permitted for civil servants. The law met with resistance from Islamic associations because they feared a headscarf ban through the back door.

The law states that the wearing of religious features can be restricted or prohibited “if they are objectively capable of impairing trust in the civil servant’s neutral conduct of office”. In the justification reference is made to the state’s duty of neutrality. Examples are the Muslim headscarf, the Jewish kippah and the Christian cross.

The law has so far hardly been publicly noticed until protests by Muslims. It was passed on April 22nd without debate with the votes of the government factions and the AfD in the Bundestag. “This is the wrong signal to the many Muslims in our country,” the Muslim Coordination Council criticized the law this week. In addition, online petitions called for the law to be stopped.

The Thuringian Minister for Federal Affairs, Benjamin-Immanuel Hoff (left), expressed concerns in the Federal Council in a similar direction. In the past few days he had received a lot of mail, mainly from Muslim women who wanted to work in the public sector and now feared a conflict with their employer. Officials should also have the opportunity to express their religious needs, Hoff said. This is “part of our diversity efforts in the public service”. It doesn’t go together when one says, on the one hand, that Jews in Germany should be able to wear a kippa without fear and, on the other hand, that officials forbid it, said Hoff, who is also the anti-Semitism officer of the Thuringian state government.