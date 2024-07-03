It seems in fact that the team, seeing the Players’ opinions understood that this part of the development had to receive higher priority.

Obsidian Entertainment, which is working on Avowed admitted that she was not surprised when she faced a series of criticisms for the combat system after the game’s reveal. The team had already intended to refine this component, but player reaction still had an impact.

What the authors of Avowed said

Remember that Avowed is a first-person action RPG set in the same world as Pillars of Eternity, but built around an isometric gameplay system. For fans, the change in style alone had an impact.

A first-person battle scene in Avowed

“Sometimes you can lose sight of the importance of prioritizing certain things,” said the senior gameplay engineer. Gabe Paramo in an interview with Windows Central, talking about how the team planned to revisit combat later in development. “We thought that [Avowed] was good enough and we could show it as is… We knew we would fix several elements before release.”

However, fan reactions have pushed the studio to review the fights sooner than expected: “We said, ‘Okay, let’s look at this, it’s a major problem, people are noticing it, we should fix it before anyone else.'”

“We have analyzed how it is made the way the player swings the weapon and the moment of impact,” explained Paramo, who added that indeed there were some strange slownesses and began to ask if there was a way to improve the sensation.

The result of their work was seen at the beginning of June with the most recent trailer.