The councilor of the Socialist Municipal Group Carmen Fructuoso denounced this Tuesday that the residents of the Murcian district of Santo Ángel are still waiting for the underground container project to be carried out that “the previous PSOE government team approved, projected and financed.”

“We do not understand the reasons why Mayor Ballesta has paralyzed such an important project for the district, since it is a delicate point that needs total cleaning, as it is in front of the doctor’s office,” he added. From the government team they assure that “no file in progress will be paralyzed” and that they will “promote improvements in infrastructure for waste collection.”