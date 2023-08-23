Home page World

From: Maximilian Meyer

Split

Rachel Zegler (in the circle) has to take a lot of hate and criticism. The actress stars in the Disney remake of Snow White. © Cinema Publishers Collection & Everett Collection / imago

In 2024, Disney will release a live-action adaptation of the fairy tale “Snow White” with some innovations. This does not go down well with fans and critics.

Burbank (USA) – A fairy tale classic, as most people have probably already seen and known it. More than 60 years ago, “Snow White” was filmed for the first time. The Walt Disney studio, then still small and not as well known as it is today, brought the animated film about the outcast princess to the big screen. This work by Disney wrote film history at the time and became the most successful sound film of its time.

Now the film group wants to film the fairy tale again. This time not as a cartoon, but with real people. This is intended to build on the successes of that time. However, this turned out to be more difficult than planned. Heated discussions and a lot of hatred were already spreading on the internet before the shooting.

“Snow White”: Criticism and hate against leading actress Rachel Zegler

The role of “Snow White” is played in the remake by Latin American actress Rachel Zegler. Already here many discussions broke out about the skin color of the 22-year-olds. According to some internet users, Zegler doesn’t fit a character named after her “snow-white skin”. Racist comments on this topic spread rapidly on the Internet.

But not only the visual appearance of Zegler is currently under discussion. In 2022, together with actor Gal Gadot (known from the movie “Wonder Woman”), who will play the evil queen in “Snow White”, she gave an interview with Variety Magazine. Here Zegler was critical of the cartoon original: “We didn’t write a Snow White who had to be rescued by the prince and was dreaming of her great love. She dreams of being the leader she knows she can be.”

Excerpts of such and similar interviews are repeatedly evoked by a loud and vehement Internet community. This is intended to put Zegler in a bad light. She is accused of actually hating the fairy tale and thus ruining a piece of the childhood of many Disney fans.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage accuses Disney of “hypocrisy”.

It’s not just the casting of the lead role in the new “Snow White” film that triggers a lot of discussion at Disney and its fan community. In the podcast “Wtfpod”, Peter Dinklage (known from the successful series “Game of Thrones”) described the fact that the remake of “Snow White” would again show the seven dwarfs as “damn backward”.

The American actor, who is short himself, called the story “problematic” and made it clear that people of short stature are often referred to as “midgets” and thus belittled. Dinklage also accused the group of hypocrisy. On the one hand, Disney presents itself positively because they cast a Latina as Snow White to express diversity and in return they still hold on to the seven dwarfs. “You’re progressive in a way, but then you still do this fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?” he raged on the podcast.

“Woke” allegations from the fans after renaming the “Zwerge”

Disney responded immediately to Dinklage’s accusations of hypocrisy. According to a statement from the company, they don’t want to “reproduce stereotypes”. In cooperation with representatives of the short stature community, they work together and rely on “new approaches” for the filming, it said. The result: In the remake, only one of the seven dwarfs will be of short stature. According to rumors, instead of “dwarves” they should now be called “magical creatures” or “robbers”.

Since the now “magical beings” or “robbers” were also cast very diversely (photos from the set show five tall men, one short man and one woman), a wave of indignation and hate tirades broke out about Disney, which is currently also against the account sharing of their Disney+ streaming service, together on the Internet. The accusation that Disney is more important to “woke” than to make good films was often read on the Internet.

“Snow White” remake: Start in cinemas is certain

There are certainly some criticisms that are justified and have their raison d’être to the remake. Racist and ideological statements towards the cast are certainly not one of them. Despite all the controversy and hateful discussions online, the “Snow White” remake is expected to start in German cinemas on March 21, 2024.

This woman also had to take criticism of a different kind. She only eats meat and thus encounters angry reactions on the net.