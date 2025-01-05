Criticism for ‘blackface’ after the Three Kings parade in Seville: “It’s surreal”

Once again, Spain is filled with parades the days before Three Kings Day. And one more year, there are criticisms for using blackface, the technique of painting a white person black instead of using a black person, in this case to be Baltasar. Negative comments and images are flooding in, especially on social media, after the parade that took place in Seville and which, once again, once again painted white people with bitumen.

“Not one black person,” criticized a user of the social network X. “In the middle of 2025. It’s just surreal.” In the photograph of the tweet you could see, in addition to Baltasar, the pages also covered in black paint. And not only the pages: also the Bedouins, the people who accompany the float on foot and distribute candy to the crowd.

Some of the comments ironically point out that perhaps there are not enough black people in Seville to have to resort to bitumen. A practice, furthermore, that anti-racist groups and activists have censored for years.

The parade left this Saturday due to the weather forecast that predicted rain for this Sunday, a historic event that had not occurred for more than 100 years in the Andalusian capital.