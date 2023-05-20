Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck is under fire from the Graichen Affair and the Heating Act. The criticism also comes from within their own ranks.

Munich – Economics Minister Robert Habeck is under enormous pressure. His ministry is in crisis because of former State Secretary Patrick Graichen. The polls show that citizens are becoming less satisfied with Habeck. His heating law is still hotly debated. Criticism of Habeck is also growing louder within its own ranks. The longtime Green politician Hubert Kleinert hardly finds encouraging words.

Habeck’s bleak future: criticism comes from their own ranks

Patrick Graichen announced a few days ago (May 17) that he was stepping down as Secretary of State for Economic Affairs. In addition to the “best man affair” other inconsistencies were uncovered. Graichen is said to have approved 600,000 euros in funding that went to a project by his sister. “How can you be so insensitive!”. The Greens politician Hubert Kleinert said in a conversation with the daily mirror. In 1983 Kleinert was one of the first MPs to represent the Greens in the Bundestag and was considered a confidant of Joschka Fischer. He lacks any understanding for the situation with Graichen.

But the crisis in which Robert Habeck finds himself is far from over. The Building Energy Act still has to pass the Bundestag and Bundesrat. The law is causing controversy among defenders and opponents. Habeck’s decisions are always met with resentment. One may remember the dispute between the coalition partners Greens and the FDP in autumn 2022, when it came to extending the lifetime of the nuclear power plants. This ended with Chancellor Olaf Scholz having to put his foot down. The Chancellor did not fulfill Habeck’s wish to leave only two nuclear power plants on the grid beyond the winter.

Habecks loses in the polls – “problem for the whole federal government”

The once popular Habeck is also losing approval in the polls. More than half of those questioned are dissatisfied with the Economics Minister. Kleinert faces a bleak future. “Now he’s facing very difficult times,” he said. The Greens politician can imagine that the “Greens will fall back to election results of ten to 15 percent”. In the coming state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, too, he believes it is possible that the Greens will do worse than in the last election. “The green dreams of another promising chancellor candidacy in 2025 are over for now,” said Kleinert.

The Green politician also looked at the big picture. He described the loss of confidence in the Vice Chancellor as “highly dangerous”. With the energy transition in Germany, he is doing “open-heart surgery”. Kleinert explains: “The operation will be very expensive, but nobody knows whether it will be successful”. Trust is important here. “In this respect, Habeck’s loss of reputation is not only a problem for the Greens, but for the entire federal government.” Habeck’s future will still be challenging for him. (vk)