LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) – Criticism by some European governments of a plan to fully return Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sport is regrettable and undermines the sport’s autonomy, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, this Thursday.

The IOC on Wednesday issued a set of recommendations to international sports federations to allow the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes since the ban last year following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

This does not include the 2024 Olympics in Paris. A separate decision on the competition will be made at a later date.

But the governments of Ukraine, Poland, Britain and the Czech Republic, among others, have been angered by the IOC’s plan for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete again, saying they have no place in world sport with the war still raging. .

The German Olympic Committee is also against any Russian return to the sport.

“It is regrettable to see that some governments do not want to respect the majority within the Olympic movement and all stakeholders, nor the autonomy of sport,” Bach told a news conference at the end of an executive committee meeting.

“It is unfortunate that these governments do not address the issue of double standards. We have not seen a single comment about the participation of athletes from countries in the other 70 wars and armed conflicts around the world.”

Athletes from Russia and Moscow’s ally Belarus were banned from most international competitions last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

The latest IOC directives to allow its return to world sport cite human rights concerns for Russian athletes and the current participation of Russians and Belarusians in some sports as reasons for the decision.

(By Karolos Grohmann)