Perhaps Lars Ricken should have visited the player cabin during the break and should tell about Munich. In 1997 Borussia Dortmund’s sports manager shot BVB for the Champions League title, in Munich, where the Champions League final will be held on May 31 this year. “Road to Munich” is therefore the subtitle of this competition. But on the south street, the Dortmunders stripped off the path on Tuesday evening by all kinds of inattentiveness, and it is not certain that they will find it back to it.