A parody of the Virgen del Rocío that was broadcast during a humorous program on public television in Catalonia has unleashed a barrage of criticism from Andalusia. The president of the Board, Juanma Moreno (PP), has pointed out to TV3 for what he considers “a lack of respect” for the Andalusian people. The Almonte City Council (Huelva) has also shown this Holy Saturday its “absolute rejection” of the images broadcast by the satirical program It’s passing. A similar criticism has been made by Teresa Rodríguez, spokesperson for the left-wing formation Adelante Andalucía: “You can make humor out of everything. Also Holy Week. But not with so much malaje, ignorance and Andalusian phobia”. The Federation of Andalusian Cultural Entities in Catalonia (FECAC) has demanded “public apologies” from Catalan public television.

The controversial gag appeared on the screen on Tuesday, in the program It’s passing, an evening space that tries to analyze current affairs in a humorous tone. The comedian Judit Martín, popular for her imitation skills, entered the set with a costume that was intended to emulate the symbolic costume worn by the Virgen del Rocío. The irruption of the guest was complemented by the song the arrow, by Joan Manuel Serrat, as soundtrack. Between laughs, the presenters of the space, Toni Soler and Jair Domínguez, warned that they were approaching a “mine field”. However the sketch It went on for more than nine minutes. The programme, which is now in its sixth season on the air and is harvesting excellent audience figures, with peaks of 400,000 viewers, lasts about three quarters of an hour.

In Tuesday’s program, the disguised actress gave a forced Andalusian accent to affirm that the style of the Virgen del Rocío is “rococo”, while that of the Moreneta, the Virgin of Catalonia, is “minimalist”. The dialogue and the laughter of the presenters rose in tone when the impersonator introduced humorous comments of sexual content. “I haven’t been able to get laid properly for 200 years,” complained the comedian, who was carrying a doll in her arms.

“Humor is one of the hallmarks of our land, but to be funny it is done with respect and affection,” said the president of the Junta de Andalucía in a message published on his official profile on the social network Twitter. “It is a lack of respect for Andalusia, and thousands of Andalusians and their traditions. I hope that when asking for forgiveness they know how to do it better”, stated Juanma Moreno.

Toni Soler, who in addition to being a presenter is the director of the space, has not been slow to respond to the request of the Andalusian president: “You can wait sitting down”, he stated this Saturday.

In a statement, the president of the FECAC, Daniel Salinero, has addressed the president of the Audiovisual Council of Catalonia (CAC), Xevi Xirgo, to demand that TV3 “restitute the honor of the Virgen del Rocío” and some ” public apologies” on the show. The FECAC, organizer of the Rocío pilgrimage in Catalonia, considers that the “mofa” in It’s passing It was in “very bad taste” and “deserves the strongest rejection”.

The Almonte City Council considers that It’s passing he incurred in a “serious lack of respect for the municipality and the hundreds of thousands of devotees of the Virgin.” The bishop of Huelva, Santiago Gómez, assures that freedom of expression “cannot offend religious beliefs, nor can it offend Catholics from Rocio”. The bishop emphasizes that “criticism and mockery of Catholics demonstrate a lack of human sensitivity and can lead to undesirable provocations.”

The spokesperson for the PP of Catalonia, Lorena Roldán, has advanced this Saturday her intention to denounce before a commission of the Parliament the parody of the Virgen del Rocío.

The program It’s passing It has been the subject of controversy on several occasions. Last week the scriptwriters were attacked by the independence movement after another interview parody, which in this case caricatured the JxCat MEP and former councilor Clara Ponsatí, the same afternoon that she was arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra upon returning to Catalonia .

In 2020, the Prosecutor’s Office filed an accusation for libel after a collaborator of the program branded the Mossos d’Esquadra on the air as “fucking dogs”. In 2013, the presenter Jair Domínguez was summoned to testify by the judge of the National Court Javier Gómez Bermúdez for a crime against the Crown. Domínguez simulated, in another Catalan public television program, that he was firing several shots at a silhouette of King Juan Carlos I.

