Dhe President had taken a long time. Usually Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels a lot through the country, he seeks out the masses and speaks to them. This time, however, the leading opposition politicians were faster than him. Unlike Erdogan, they were not accompanied by television teams broadcasting live throughout the country how they spoke to people and what help they brought.

But they also reach millions via Twitter. Apart from the 15 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, during which the government tried to massively restrict the use of the short message service, the most important news source, which can also be used to voice criticism of the state’s crisis management, is working again.

Pro-Kurdish party criticizes government

The day after the disaster, CHP chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu arrived in what is believed to be the hardest-hit city of Hatay with the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, Mansur Yavas and Ekrem Imamoglu. They got an idea of ​​the destruction and reported, for example, that their city administrations were repairing the airport built by a construction company close to the AKP, which prompted Erdogan to react furiously.

They were followed by the head of the pro-Kurdish HDP, Mithat Sancar, who complained that there was no water, no tents, no bread or other food, and that people had to spend the nights unprotected outdoors. The city is left to its fate. He does not see the state and not the government.





Erdogan was also seen in the disaster area on Wednesday and Thursday. He had previously followed developments from his official headquarters and made a statement at the headquarters of the Afad Disaster Management Agency, which his deputy Fuat Oktay once headed. Apparently he was convinced that she would act efficiently in an emergency. Now he was in Kahramanmaras and Hatay on Wednesday and in Gaziantep on Thursday, accompanied by his wife Emine, who looked after the families and children in the region.







Erdogan looks tense

Erdogan seemed tense, spoke of the impossibility of being able to prepare for such a dimension, gave number after number of where how many buildings had collapsed, where there were how many dead and injured. Hotels would be set up for the survivors in the tourist strongholds, he said and promised that after a year those who had become homeless would have moved into newly built apartments and that nobody would have to worry. It was questionable whether he warmed people’s hearts like he usually did with his performances.

Because the displeasure with the crisis management of his government and his state should not have remained hidden from him. In Gaziantep, he also announced that he would introduce a draft law for an earthquake-related state of emergency to the parliament. It should apply for three months in ten of the 81 provinces. It would expire on May 9th. Parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled to take place on May 14th. The state of emergency can speed up measures, but also restrict fundamental freedoms shortly before the elections.

Erdogan justified the need for the state of emergency as preventing looting and unrest. Shortly before, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu had declared that there was no looting. The opposition parties have indicated that they will only agree to a one-month state of emergency. As Erdogan spoke in Gaziantep, in nearby Adiyaman, where aid workers arrived late and then too few, disaffected protesters marched to the governor’s seat. Police officers had to escort the workers there out of the building.







The date of the election may only be postponed in the event of war.

In the ruling AKP, the first voices suggested postponing the election date in view of the earthquake disaster. However, the probability of this is considered to be low, because the constitution sees the only reason for postponing elections that Turkey is in a state of war.

Afad announced on Thursday that 70,000 tents for families had been set up. The hope of recovering other survivors continued to dwindle in the freezing temperatures. The dead are quickly buried. Meanwhile, the number of victims continues to rise. According to Erdogan, their number has risen to over 16,000 in Turkey alone; they are joined by 3,000 dead in Syria. Many cannot be identified. They are also buried after 24 hours. Before they are photographed, their DNA and fingerprints are secured.

Turkish geologist and earthquake researcher Övgün Ahmet Ercan wrote on Thursday that only 9,000 people had been rescued from the rubble. He calculates that 215,000 people are still under the rubble of the more than 7,000 completely destroyed houses.

After the government lifted the restrictions on Twitter on Thursday night, the deputy director of the Turkish communications authority Iletisim phoned those responsible for Twitter. It was not disclosed what was discussed. However, well-known critics of the government’s crisis management fear that their accounts could be blocked.